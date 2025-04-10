Youth Orchestra Programs Unite Musicians from USVI in Miami

MIAMI – Nineteen talented student musicians from the U.S. Virgin Islands will travel from St. Thomas to perform at this year’s highly anticipated “unCLASSICAL: Miami Vibes” concert, hosted by the Miami Music Project. The event will take place on Friday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

These young musicians from the Partners for Strings Virgin Islands Youth Orchestra will perform with famous jazz and Latin artists. They will celebrate culture, rhythm, and community in a unique way.

“We’ve been practicing for months, and now the time has come,” said Gloria Gumbs, President of Partners for Strings, Inc. “The Intermediate/Advanced Ensemble, consisting of students aged 10 to 16, is eager to perform with renowned artists on a world-class stage. We are also honored to bring the sound of Quelbe, the official music of the U.S. Virgin Islands, to Miami. Our youth orchestra is thrilled to collaborate with the Miami Music Project to perform the jazz classic ‘Take Five.'”

Members will share the stage with the Miami Music Project’s Leaders Orchestra, and celebrated jazz and Latin artists in a genre-bending celebration of culture, rhythm, and community.

“unCLASSICAL: Miami Vibes” is the Miami Music Project’s annual tribute to the city’s vibrant culture. It blends jazz, pop, Latin, and Caribbean rhythms in a free concert that is open to the public.

The 2025 concert will have strong performances from jazz singers Nicole Henry and Sachal Vasandani. Latin Grammy winner Héctor Molina will also perform. He will be part of Nexus Duo with Yaritzy Cabrera.

Media personality Kalyn Chapman will host the concert.

“Our ‘unCLASSICAL’ concert celebrates the essence of Miami life and culture,” stated Anna Klimala, President and CEO of the Miami Music Project. “This year, we are especially excited to welcome our Partner-in-Alliance, Partners for Strings Virgin Islands Youth Orchestra, as they travel from St. Thomas to join our students on stage. It’s a wonderful moment of cultural exchange and musical excellence.”

Program for At-Risk Youth

Founded in 2020, Partners for Strings, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides free after-school youth orchestra programs for underserved and at-risk youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through weekly sessions at G-Clef Music Academy on St. Thomas, students learn to read music and play orchestral instruments, including violins and steel pans.

The 2025 “unCLASSICAL: Miami Vibes” concert is supported by several sponsors. – The City of Miami Beach has a Department of Tourism and Culture. – There is also a Cultural Arts Council. – The Miami Beach Mayor and City Commissioners are involved as well. This year, Levi’s joins as a Silver Sponsor. They offer concertgoers a special 25% discount code for select stores in Miami-Dade.

This event aims to bring communities together. It celebrates cultural heritage and highlights the voices of the next generation through music.

