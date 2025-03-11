Youth Arts Month: Empowering Future Filmmakers

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 1st Take Youth Film Program, a dynamic initiative, will give South Florida’s next generation of filmmakers the chance to experience filmmaking firsthand. This exciting event will take place on March 28, 2025, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL) and is designed to inspire and empower aspiring filmmakers ages 13 to 18.

National Youth Arts Month

Timed perfectly with National Youth Arts Month, which celebrates the creative contributions of young people across the nation, the 1st Take Youth Film Program emphasizes the importance of arts education and creative expression for youth.

The month highlights how engagement in the arts fosters creativity, critical thinking, and self-expression—values central to this program. By empowering young filmmakers to explore their voices, the program aligns with National Youth Arts Month’s mission to nurture and amplify the next generation of artists and creators.

The 1st Take Youth Film Program offers a comprehensive, hands-on learning experience in writing, producing, editing, and marketing. It focuses on leadership, teamwork, and entrepreneurship and culminates with a showcase of youth-created films that reflect their communities’ unique stories and experiences.

Seasoned filmmakers and community advocates Allen Maldonado and Kamal Ani-Bello will host the program and offer mentorship and guidance. Special guest Sandy Lighterman, Broward County Film Commissioner, will share valuable insights into the film industry and discuss South Florida’s growing impact on the global film and television scene.

“The 1st Take Youth Film Program is not just about filmmaking; it’s about empowering young people to tell their stories, develop essential leadership skills, and build meaningful connections within the industry,” said Marco Molinet, Creative Director and Producer at Florida Film House. “Through this program, we’re nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and providing them with the tools to make a lasting impact in the industry and beyond.”

Community Partners: Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, Handy, YMCA of Sistrunk (Teen Broadway)

Sponsored By: Sistrunk CRA, Florida Film House

Event Details:

Event: 1st Take Youth Film Program

Date: March 28, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: African-American Research Library and Cultural Center

Address: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

To register, please email: [email protected]