Broward County Names Sandy Lighterman, Film Commissioner

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Efforts to attract more of the film and television industry to Broward County receives a boost with the naming of Sandy Lighterman as the County’s Film Commissioner. Sandy comes to Broward from Miami-Dade County’s Office of Film & Entertainment, where she served as Film Commissioner.

Prior to joining Miami-Dade County, Lighterman enjoyed a 30-year career as a film and television producer. She currently serves as Vice President of the statewide non-profit organization, Film Florida, and is a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International.

Attracting the Film and Television Industry

The Film Commission will be a Division of the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD). Its purpose will be to attract film and tv productions to Broward County. In addition to creating economic growth, jobs and new opportunities for small businesses.

“As Broward County’s new Mayor, my main priorities include supporting job creation in diverse industries and working toward a Broward County that is a model for the nation,” said Mayor Michael Udine. “Hiring a Film Commissioner, offering incentives to filmmakers, and providing funds to build state-of-the-art sound and production studios will help put Broward County on the map in the film, television and streaming entertainment industry.”

“We are excited to add to the success of Broward County and the Film Commission by selecting Sandy Lighterman as our new Film Commissioner,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael Mcdonald. “We look forward to more production and activity here in Broward as well as more collaboration in the region with all those who support film and entertainment.”

“Hiring a Film Commissioner is key to the success of bringing new entertainment business to Broward and shining the spotlight on its diversity, locations, beautiful scenery, and all the County has to offer. Luring the entertainment business to Broward is an important economic tool that will garner more jobs, new opportunities for small businesses, and help sell Broward County to the world,” said Commissioner Steve Geller who championed hiring a new Film Commission during his tenure as Mayor.

Lighterman created Miami-Dade’s entertainment production incentive program and attracted high level projects despite the lack of a Statewide program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass communications from the University of Miami. Lighterman joins the County on January 3, 2022.