3 Worrying Facts About Car Accidents in Miami … and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Life in Miami moves pretty fast, and there is always a frenzy of activities. It is no surprise that it is such an exciting city. Unfortunately, the activity that makes Miami so exciting also means the roads can be pretty dangerous. Statistics suggest that Miami-Dade County is one of the most accident-prone parts of Florida.

The county has more car accidents than any other part of the state. Orange County and Broward County have high numbers of crashes as well. Here are a few worrying facts about Miami car accidents.

Miami Car Accidents 2014-2021

Car accidents in Miami saw a ten percent rise between 2014 and 2017. The numbers dropped slightly in 2018 and jumped back up in 2019. In 2020, there was a major drop in traffic on the roads, and the number of car accidents reduced as well. In 2021, the numbers increased slightly.

There was a six percent rise in car accidents between 2020 and 2021. Despite the accident numbers, there were more fatalities in 2020 than in 2019. The upward trend in deaths from accidents increased in 2021. Fatal crashes have gone up 14 percent between 2014 and 2021.

If you or your loved one is involved in a car or motorcycle accident in Miami, consult your car or motorcycle accident lawyer in Miami as soon as possible.

Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer Who Is Fluent In Your First Language

Language is an important consideration when trying to hire a lawyer. Even with a black and white case, you need a truck accident lawyer in Miami who speaks your language.

While there are many Car Accident Lawyers in Miami, some of them may not speak your language. You may have a hard time connecting with them or explaining your needs.

If, for example, a car rear-ended you, it would be difficult to explain the events to a lawyer who doesn’t speak your language. The right team will advocate for you in the language you prefer.

What to Do In Case of a Miami Car Accident

Car accidents can have devastating consequences, and you must think of ways to protect yourself. Even if the accident was fatal, you will need legal representation. A car accident lawyer in Miami will help you pursue the compensation you need.

If you have to work with a truck accident lawyer in Miami, pay attention to their experience and passion for the job. You need to ensure that you are getting the best representation possible.

After a car accident, the first step is staying calm and ensuring that everyone involved is safe. Pull over to a safe location if you can and use your hazards to let other road users know you will be there for a while.

Take a look at the situation and contact the police and medics as soon as you can. Gather as much information as you can and share it with your motorcycle accident lawyer in Miami or pedestrian accident lawyer in Miami.

They will require details like the other vehicle’s make and model, your police report, and the details of the accident. The information makes it possible to file a claim successfully.

Miami has some of the most dangerous roads in Florida, and you have to be careful. The number of crashes and fatalities is higher than in other parts of the country, and you must put in measures to protect yourself.

If you get into an accident, one of the essential things is to hire a good attorney. The best attorneys know how to speak your language. They are experienced and committed to your case.