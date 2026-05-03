National News

World Trade Centre Georgetown Advocates for Return to Duty Free Treatment

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Wesley Kirton, Arun Venkataraman

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is advocating for a return to the duty-free provisions of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA the successor to the CBI). These provisions governed CARICOM’s trade relations with the United States before the current US Administration imposed tariffs.

Duty Free Treatment for Exports to the US

Talking Duty Free: Wesley Kirton and Arun Venkataraman
Mr. Wesley Kirton, Executive Director, World Trade Center Georgetown with Mr. Arun Venkataraman, former head of The United States Foreign Commercial Service.

This advocacy for a return to duty free treatment for exports to the US from the Caribbean is taking place at the 56th annual Global Business Forum (GBF) and General Assembly of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA). These events are currently in session in Philadelphia, USA.

WTCG Executive Director Wesley Kirton is taking part in the forum. He has raised the issue in several meetings. At the same time, much of the tariff talk has urged exporters to diversify markets. This advice is aimed at exporters who sell to the US market.

Navigating Tariffs

During a session on Navigating Tariffs, Guyana and several African delegations stressed these benefits. They cited the positive impact of CBERA for the Caribbean and AGOA for Africa. These provisions have helped sustain businesses and jobs in Caribbean and African countries.

Tarriffs On Guyana Exports

“To add to the problem regarding Guyana, we have a 15% tariff while the rest of CARICOM enjoys a 10 % tariff. This puts exports from Guyana at a disadvantage, and I believe that the CARICOM Region would prefer a return to CBERA,” Kirton said, describing the tariffs as unreasonable for a region comprising Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Guyana with a coastland below sea level that are subject to the worse effects of climate change.”

World Trade Centers across the United States were urged to advocate for restoring a rules-based trading system.

World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is planning a forum on ways to address tariffs effectively. They invited Arun Venkataraman, former head of the US Foreign Commercial Service, to lead the discussions.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Tech Beach Retreat in Montego Bay Jamaica

Op:Ed Technology in the Caribbean, A new economic frontier

September 22, 2016
Dr Barbara Carby of UWI to Offer Graduate Courses In Disaster Risk Management

UWI to Offer Graduate Courses In Disaster Risk Management

June 27, 2018
Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness - Jamaica

Jamaicans Heading to the Polls on September 3rd

August 11, 2020
Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island, Sold

Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island, Sold

March 5, 2020
Back to top button