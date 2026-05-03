World Trade Centre Georgetown Advocates for Return to Duty Free Treatment

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is advocating for a return to the duty-free provisions of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA the successor to the CBI). These provisions governed CARICOM’s trade relations with the United States before the current US Administration imposed tariffs.

Duty Free Treatment for Exports to the US

This advocacy for a return to duty free treatment for exports to the US from the Caribbean is taking place at the 56th annual Global Business Forum (GBF) and General Assembly of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA). These events are currently in session in Philadelphia, USA.

WTCG Executive Director Wesley Kirton is taking part in the forum. He has raised the issue in several meetings. At the same time, much of the tariff talk has urged exporters to diversify markets. This advice is aimed at exporters who sell to the US market.

Navigating Tariffs

During a session on Navigating Tariffs, Guyana and several African delegations stressed these benefits. They cited the positive impact of CBERA for the Caribbean and AGOA for Africa. These provisions have helped sustain businesses and jobs in Caribbean and African countries.

Tarriffs On Guyana Exports

“To add to the problem regarding Guyana, we have a 15% tariff while the rest of CARICOM enjoys a 10 % tariff. This puts exports from Guyana at a disadvantage, and I believe that the CARICOM Region would prefer a return to CBERA,” Kirton said, describing the tariffs as unreasonable for a region comprising Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Guyana with a coastland below sea level that are subject to the worse effects of climate change.”

World Trade Centers across the United States were urged to advocate for restoring a rules-based trading system.

World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is planning a forum on ways to address tariffs effectively. They invited Arun Venkataraman, former head of the US Foreign Commercial Service, to lead the discussions.