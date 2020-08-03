World Famous Dunn’s River Falls (Jamaica) – Certified and Reopened

Come, live some life at Dunn’s River Falls & Park and Green Grotto Caves & Attractions

Kingston, Jamaica – The World-Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park along with Green Grotto Caves & Attractions in Jamaica have reopened to the public. These two wildly popular attractions have been certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Ltd. as compliant with the Ministry of Tourism’s and the Urban Development Corporation’s (UDC) COVID-19 Protocols for attractions.

Over the last few months, the UDC through its Response and Recovery Task Force has been preparing all owned and managed beaches and attractions, to ensure their compliance with the outlined protocols. These include the installation of handwashing stations, signage and social distancing markers to manage the safety of all staff and guests.

In speaking to the preparations for reopening, Task Force lead, Frank McKoy commented that “The teams at each UDC attraction have been working assiduously towards completing the mandatory protocols in time for these TPDCo inspections. It has been a long road in getting to this point but we have rallied well and I thank the teams for their commitment to seeing these projects through. Our top priority is safely reopening these attractions for the benefit and leisure of the Jamaican public.”

The World-Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park and Green Grotto Caves & Attractions, both located in St. Ann, are managed by the UDC subsidiary St Ann Development Company (SADCo) and have each received international recognition.

In January, Dunn’s River Falls won the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction by World Travel Awards 2020.

In a similar vein, Green Grotto Caves holds Green Globe certification from EarthCheck for 17 consecutive years. EarthCheck is the world’s leading scientific bench marking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism which focuses on the delivery of clean, safe and healthy destinations.

Dunn’s River Falls Park Manager, Michelle Sawyer, expressed her readiness to reopen. “The team is extremely happy to have received this certification. It was a collaborative effort among all stakeholders led by UDC and SADCo. Special thanks to the Dunn’s River Falls & Park Team who made this certification a success. We are ready! Come and live some life.”

The Corporation looks forward to welcoming all members of the public back to these attractions.