World Bank Appoints New Country Director for the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, DC – Tahseen Sayed Khan is the new Country Director for Caribbean countries for World Bank. She will be responsible for maintaining a solid partnership with the countries to address their development and financial challenges.

“It is an honor for me to be working in the Caribbean,” said Tahseen Sayed Khan. I look forward to deepening our engagement with governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector, to boost inclusive growth and reduce poverty in the Caribbean”.

Tahseen, a Pakistani national, was previously Country Manager for Albania in the Europe and Central Asia region. She joined the Bank in 1997 as a social sector specialist in South Asia and has since held various positions, including as Lead Education Specialist, Operations Adviser, and Country Manager for Nepal.

Tahseen Sayed Khan has a deep knowledge of country programs and a track record of strong delivery and innovation. She holds a Master’s degree in Law and Diplomacy specializing in Development Studies from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, USA.