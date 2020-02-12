E-Verify Would Be a Financial Disaster for Florida’s Businesses

Business leaders concerned about negative impact on Florida’s economy

TALLAHASSEE – As the Republican-controlled Legislature considers implementing a mandatory E-Verify system for private businesses, a broad coalition of business leaders, advocates, and elected officials announced their opposition to the anti-business bill that would hurt thousands of Florida’s small businesses.

E-Verify would force employers to use an inaccurate employment eligibility system already proven ineffective on the federal level. This would impose a financial burden, particularly on small businesses at a cost that would later be passed on to consumers.

A recent study from FWD.us reported that, if passed, E-Verify could cost Florida 253,500 jobs, a loss of $10.7 billion in earnings and $1.25 billion in state and local revenue.

Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party Chair:

“E-Verify attacks our economy and imposes an unnecessary burden on thousands of Florida businesses. Once again, Republicans are demonstrating that their allegiance to Trump and DeSantis is more important than doing the right thing for Florida’s business owners and workers. E-Verify is a way for the GOP to score political points with the President at the expense of the small businesses that drive our economy.”

Mario Cartaya, business owner:

“As a business owner, I am very worried about the devastation this legislation can do to businesses like mine. Florida’s economy is driven by thousands of local businesses and passing this bill would adversely affect Florida’s economy. Instead of harming business owners, legislators should take actions to ensure that business owners and workers can flourish and make our economy stronger.”

Cramer Verde, Interim President of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida:

“It is a shame that Republican legislators are trying to force small businesses to acquire a system that has proven it won’t fix the problems our state is facing. In a state like Florida, Hispanics and immigrants are the employees and business owners who drive our economy. Under E-Verify’s faulty technology, Florida’s Latino business community is 13 times more likely to receive a false disqualification under E-Verify. This alone will be disastrous to our economy, but it’s doubly bad in that the businesses and employees are saddled with weeks of red tape to correct the error generated by the faulty system.”

In the news:

Paul Di Mare: E-Verify would make business indebted to government: “The federal E-Verify system has proven to be cumbersome, inefficient, ineffective and, worst of all, inaccurate. Potential employees who are wrongly denied federal approval to work must spend weeks unwinding layers of bureaucratic red tape to prove they are work-authorized.” [Orlando Sentinel, 1/31/20]

Mike Fernandez: E-Verify wouldn’t work and would burden Florida’s employers: “If employers are forced to rely on this error-ridden federal system, 1,173,360 legal Florida workers could face job delays or lose their jobs. Moreover, foreign-born legal workers — including naturalized U.S. citizens — are over 13 times likelier to receive a false disqualification under E-Verify, and E-Verify is notoriously ineffective at stopping unauthorized employment.” [Tampa Bay Times, 2/10/20]

An Open Letter from Florida Business Leaders: “Florida businesses and our economy rely on the hard work, entrepreneurship, and optimism of our immigrant communities. Immigrants are vital to Florida, representing over 25 percent of our workforce. Immigrant business owners employ over 500,000 fellow Floridians, and immigrants in Florida spend over $83 billion annually. The innovative spirit of immigrants keeps our Florida moving forward.”