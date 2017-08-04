Women Owning it at Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick conference

Fort Lauderdale – Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick, Inc., a globally recognized leadership and empowerment organization will produce their 6th annual Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick conference (SSL).

Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick conference will be held August 25-26, 2017 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and “Own It” is the theme for this year’s conference.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau is the title sponsor.

This conference promises two days of stimulating general sessions, engaging breakout sessions, power networking opportunities, inspiring keynote speakers and more. The conference focuses on content to help women grow personally, professionally, financially and spiritually.

SSL provides a unique global community of women inclusive of diverse voices where women can network, share experiences, and learn proven methods from industry leaders.

“This year’s SSL conference encourages our attendees to own their stories, womanhood, successes, imperfections, dreams,with no apologies or regrets”, says Dr. Elizabeth King,CEO and Founder of Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick.

The backdrop of the beach and many cultural offerings of the Greater Fort Lauderdale will captivate attendees as they enjoy this annual destination empowerment and leadership conference.

“We look forward to welcoming the Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick empowerment and leadership conference back to our sun-kissed shores”, said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are delighted the conference continues to grow year-over-year and encourage this year’s attendees to explore our diverse destination, discovering inspirational experiences and creating lasting memories while in Greater Fort Lauderdale.”

The SSL movement looks to empower women to live a healthy, happy, balanced and purposeful life.

This year’s conference will honor Laura Diaz, of XL 106.7 radio in Orlando. She is also set to share her story as a keynote.”The woman you’re becoming will cost you people, relationships, spaces and material things. Choose her over everything”, says Laura Diaz.

SSL has grown in size, scope and reputation over the past five years. This perfect girls’ getaway weekend on sunny Fort Lauderdale Beach attracts more than 1,000 high-achieving women from all walks of life. Through relevant and dynamic programming and acclaimed national speakers, organizers have also established it as the premier conference of its kind in the South Florida region. SSL is set to inspire and empower women to lead, love and live life to the fullest.

Attendance for this year’s event is expected to surpass last year’s record of more than 1,000 attendees. The conference is women focused, but guy-friendly.

Register today on Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick and use code for SUNNY50 non-members and SUNNY25 for Premium members.