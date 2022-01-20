Why You Should Study an MBA Program

An MBA is one of the most demanded alternatives for those seeking to progress in their professional career, focusing on the business field and its management. If you want to know what it consists of, here are the key points.

What does the acronym MBA stand for?

The acronym stands for Master of Business Administration and is popularly known as the Master in Business Administration and Management. This postgraduate program focuses on studying business processes and training students in strategic and managerial skills for the management of an entity.

Through an MBA, professionals from any field are trained to understand the different functional areas of an organization (from sales, marketing, and finance to human resources and logistics). As well as become executives capable of assuming a management position from which to generate greater value for the company.

In addition to business schools, an increasing number of universities are including MBA degrees in their catalog of studies, either on-site or online. The latter allows professionals to combine

this training with their work and personal lives in a flexible way.

The curricula vary depending on the center chosen to study the MBA. However they all have in common a methodology oriented towards solving real cases to guarantee understanding and learning the keys to corporate management.

MBA student profile

MBAs were born in the United States in the 1950s and are highly valued postgraduate programs in the business world. These programs prepare professionals from various sectors (graduates in engineering, law, pharmacy, tourism, etc.) to take on leadership positions. Such as in projects, occupy management positions in public or private companies, or work as advisors or consultants.

The most common MBA student profile is that of a professional with several years of experience. Someone who seeks to broaden his or her knowledge and take a leap forward in their career. For example, moving into management positions in one of the areas of the organization or the general management of the company.

MBAs are also aimed at executives and managers of public and private organizations who want to update their knowledge since the business environment is constantly changing, as well as to enhance their skills and tools.

Types of MBA

Finally, an MBA is also interesting for entrepreneurs who want to learn in-depth how to manage all aspects of a business. Depending on the student’s profile, there are several types of MBA:

Full-time or part-time MBA. The difference lies in the amount of time the student dedicates to the program, which affects the duration of the program, which can be spread over one or two years.

Executive MBA (EMBA). This program is specifically designed for experienced managers and executives who want to reach higher positions in the company. It lasts about 8

months.

International MBA. The program is structured in such a way that both training and internships can be carried out in several countries. This is an opportunity to learn about the corporate culture of other markets.

If you want to study an official MBA program like the one offered by our university, you must have completed your undergraduate studies. Also, each university or business school may have more specific requirements that you will need to take into account when making your decision. On the other hand, bear in mind that all MBAs of this type usually have a guaranteed internship program.

Entry requirements and career opportunities

It is important, as we pointed out, that you carefully review the conditions you must meet to gain access to this type of program. They can make the difference between staying in or staying out of your new educational adventure. It is also important that you have letters of recommendation. Additionally, that you are willing to pass entrance exams for the programs.

In general, the most common requirements are:

You must have passed your bachelor’s degree (universal condition for access to official master’s degrees). In the case of non-official master’s degrees, the stipulations may vary, even becoming more flexible.

Have a good academic record.

Professional experience, preferably in managerial positions.

Present a certificate of proficiency in English if you are an international student.

Among the skills required to study and pass an MBA program, experts point out: analytical skills, self-discipline. as well as communication and social tools. Mastery of basic mathematics for the application of finance and economics.

Specializations to focus the professional career

In addition to the generalist training provided by the official MBA degree, some programs allow students to choose specializations to focus their professional careers. For example, in the field

of finance, human resources, marketing, or project management. This degree combined with a specialization has a dual purpose. For the professional in question to specialize in his or her field of work. Or for the door to the path he or she wishes to progress in the future to be opened.

Upon successful completion of the MBA program, the student will obtain the title of University Master’s Degree in Management and Business Administration. He or she will have access to positions of greater responsibility in both the public and private sectors, as well as the incorporation into official doctoral programs. Moreover, you’ll gain the interpersonal skills after the study.

Professionals who have completed an MBA will be able to lead international organizations. Also direct any of their areas: marketing, finance, human resources, quality, production… Among the positions they can hold within a company are:

The general manager or director

Directors or area managers

Asset management

Brand management or branding

Business development

Corporate finance

Final words

In conclusion, successfully completing an MBA will guarantee the student the acquisition of the strategic and communicative tools to manage a company. Undoubtedly, they will add value to the company. Thanks to their global vision, in-depth knowledge of each of its areas. As well as their ability to lead and manage workflows.