Why Are My Instagram Views Low & How To Get More Views On Instagram Videos?

The Instagram algorithm ranks each user’s publications from the newest to the oldest, considering metadata, hashtags, and engagement metrics. In addition, the app algorithmic program categorizes content on the platform: the Explore Page, across users’ feeds, post feeds, etc. Therefore an option to buy views for Instagram is popular as it allows influence coverage and engagement data fast and effective. But it is essential to build a solid strategy to gain views on Instagram from the targeted audience, organically investing for the future. We will reveal the main points in our article.

Critical Role Of Such Format For Marketing

According to statistics, 6 out of 10 people prefer watching content online instead of TV. You live in a world where the search for solutions to problems is done on the Internet, and clip plays a crucial role in decision-making.

Video marketing is a powerful way to reach potential and existing customers that completely changes your perception of doing business. As you scrolled through the Facebook or Instagram feed, you noticed that it mainly consisted of content. And it is these videos that you watch 80% of your time on social media.

Market segmentation is an essential component of any promotion. According to statistics, some age groups prefer Instagram, others Facebook, and YouTube. Because the video can be posted on any of these three social networks, it can reach a much larger audience than you planned. By and large, video attracts everyone, so it is essential to develop video content that will interest each market segment.

Do Instagram Video Views Matter?

Do short videos on Instagram provide long-term marketing benefits?

The number of Instagram users exceeds 200 million. Today, Instagram is one of the most important social networks for business. It has become the primary sales channel for Internet projects. Instagram integrates with Facebook, considered the central social platform for B2C marketing.

Other facts that confirm the relevance of using clips on Instagram for marketing purposes include the following:

Within eight hours of launching the video option, Instagram users uploaded videos to the network with a total length of more than a year. It confirms that creating and posting videos on Instagram is very simple.

Instagram videos last 15 seconds. Twitter’s Vine video publishing service allows you to publish videos for 6 seconds.

In 90% of cases, users share videos from Instagram to Facebook.

According to the marketing company Unruly Media, 40% of the 1,000 most popular clips on Instagram are published by 80 brands. It confirms the interest of social network users in marketing content.

The popularity of videos on Instagram confirms the long-term trend associated with the growing importance of visual content. In addition, users can watch clips on Instagram on smartphone screens, which successfully “gets” into another trend: the increasing share of mobile traffic to brand sites and social networks.

What Video Content On Instagram Do You Usually Post?

Views are statistics, and statistics are money. Therefore, it is important to initially choose a right, fairly popular direction to make it easier to move forward.

Vines are a unique format. They are short one-minute videos about the relationship between men and women, exciting goods and services.

Educational content: various tutorials and demonstrations are popular on Insta because most of the social network’s audience is people of different spheres.

Social content: one could classify them as vines because they are usually short. But it would be logical to separate them because bloggers often shoot entire social series beyond the concept of vines.

Instagram is actively promoting Reels videos, showing them to more people. Reels are more accessible and faster than other publications, go to the recommended, and are more watched than posts and clips.

Reasons Why Your Post Views And Overall Reach Still Low

Now is the time to find out why Instagram views are still low. It will not be possible to increase activity if you do not first identify the reasons for its decrease. And there are a vast number of them, and each is unique in its way, requiring individual solutions.

For Business Accounts From Scratch

Why are your video views so low? It is not enough to just post the video online. Only your subscribers will see your post then. If the statistics are standard, there are three possible reasons for this:

Poor Video Quality

Even if you invest hundreds of thousands in promotion, the audience will grow very slowly if the content is terrible. So instead, improve your shooting skills, and then, even just by tagging, you can collect thousands of views.

Poor Cover

Although the posts are placed on the page by analogy with the images, some nuances should be considered. First of all, this refers to the correct choice of the cover of the video, which, ideally, should be made in excellent quality, briefly convey the essence of the content, and simultaneously make a potential viewer want to see the full version of the content.

Neglect Of Promotion

Starting the promotion from scratch, you need to invest in a set of subscribers. Then you can continue to mouth marketing and tags. First, however, you need to pick at least one of the many ways to promote videos.

For Old Business Accounts

The problem most often lies in:

Uninteresting Content

It would help if you worked on quality content to retain an audience and attract new subscribers. Views are unlikely to increase if a blogger posts blurry photos or “pixel” videos with lousy sounds.

Complaints From Other Users

If a few people complain about your page, activity will also drop dramatically. Faced with such a problem, you should reconsider the “content” of your blog and promotion strategy.

Excess Advertising

If the views of the Instagram store have dropped, it may be due to an excess of advertising and mutual PR in the profile. Advertisements alone quickly bore people by forcing them to click the “Unsubscribe” button. After that, the audience ceases to be involved, so it must be pushed to take action each time.

Busting With Tags

Professionals strongly do not recommend overdoing abusing hashtags. Yes, they are an effective way to promote a story. But their excessive number is perceived by Insta algorithms as spam. It is punishable by lowering the views of your content.

10 Ways To Get More Views On Instagram Videos

Many novice internet entrepreneurs and startups consider it their duty to master public speaking. They learn to talk about the essence of their project in 30 seconds. In practice, successful speeches stretch for a minute and a half. But even the masters of the 90 and up level will not be able to fit the essence of the commercial offer in a fifteen-second video on Instagram.

Don’t use Instagram videos to inform customers or generate leads. Instead, the published video should increase brand awareness and create a beautiful image and a good mood. The following tips will help you properly use Instagram videos to promote any projects:

Work On Your Video Content

Does quality content matter? Instagram pages for videos are divided into two types:

Video content – the prominent publications of the blogger;

Video content that helps to diversify and draw attention to the page.

Here are some tips for creating a quality video:

The video must be shot in high resolution.

Clips that tell powerful stories about a brand or product should not exceed 60 seconds. (for Instagram, thirty-second videos are perfect).

Marketing content should be concise and accurate. Do not tell viewers unnecessary long stories. Most likely, they will turn off the video.

The content should be informative, entertaining, and engaging.

Always strive to evoke emotions in the viewer. The more people feel about your video, the more likely they will do the targeted action.

The sound quality should always be at the highest level as it dramatically impacts the people who watch the video. If the sound quality is poor, the person will likely turn off the video for the first 10 seconds.

Leave a call to action at the end (CTA). It helps to increase video sales.

Work On Your Cover

The cover can increase interest in the video. However, it must masterfully transmit video content. If the viewer doesn’t see what he expected in the video, the person will be disappointed. Therefore, ensure the video’s cover is of good quality and the text is easy to read.

To boost the effectiveness of your cover, you can add elements of the brand’s corporate style and words that call for action. See how the cover looks with other photos in the account. It will repel the subscriber if it stands out from the general account management style.

Make Your Brand And Product Instagram Stars

Many companies are actively using Instagram to promote their product. They spare no expense on professional photographers and models to emphasize the visual appeal of the offer. Take advantage of this experience when creating a video. The following ideas will help you to do this in practice:

Show that your product is stylish.

Demonstrate the practical capabilities of the product.

Convince the target audience that the product is right for them.

Show that celebrities and ordinary people use your product.

Astonish viewers with unusual ways of using the product.

Your task is to create a mood video that confirms the star status of your product.

EXTRA TIP

You can’t move away from the main topic of your blog, from your niche, change direction, and give videos about whatever you want.

Publish Video Reports Of Important Events Related To Your Business

Instagram videos can be used as a newsjacking tool. You must regularly visit exciting events for your audience, shoot videos, and publish them on Instagram.

The fifteen-second format cannot be called successful for reportage video. So instead, take a few dozen photos of the event, and create a video collage. Do it by using Flipagram and other applications.

Show Customers And Partners The Inside Story Of Your Business

Use Instagram videos to show that your customers are not dealing with the abstract company but with a cheerful, attentive, and responsible manager Lisa or a skillful advisor Ms. Davis.

Keep this way:

Publish mini-interviews with employees.

Take a video tour of your office. If the video format on Instagram seems short to you, use a video collage.

Remember that Instagram videos can be published on a blog or in the “About Us” section of the corporate website. You can also share your videos in your brand’s Facebook community.

Master The Genre Of Mini-Series

Create a series of short videos about your brand and products. First, a typical plot must unite them. Then, announce the publication of new clips, and ask subscribers to offer their ideas for the new series.

The mini-series removes the restrictions arising from the short duration of the video on Instagram. For example, a full product review cannot fit in 15 seconds. But you can briefly discuss the product advantages in five or ten mini-series.

Take Advantage Of Custom Content

Only one in a hundred subscribers actively comments on your notes and photos. However, Instagram allows you to increase the activity of the audience. How can this be done? Here are some ideas:

Invite subscribers to post a video related to your brand or product.

Take a video of your customers and post a video.

Hold a contest between subscribers. For example, if you sell smartphones, ask buyers to compete on the speed of replacing sim cards.

Stick To Modern Formats

The video format on Instagram is advantageous in terms of excess information and advertising deafness of the audience. Consumers avoid video ads but will always find 15 seconds to watch a funny video. Take advantage of this: create and post short funny videos on Instagram. Your goal is to control the mood of customers, remind yourself, start a business image, and stimulate a reaction to your messages.

Be Consistent In Posting Insta-stories

This advice is the simplest, and even novice bloggers can use it. By posting Stories regularly, you can quickly increase the number of views. In addition, the sequence of posts will cover a more significant number of users browsing Insta during the day.

With each published story, the blogger ranks first in the top views. If there is a lot of content, don’t publish everything you have at once. It is more effective to divide your content into tasty portions to feed your viewers.

EXTRA TIP

Successful or simply essential stories should be saved in the “Actual” section promptly so that users can review the content at any time.

Use Additional Help

To promote content more efficiently, you can use the help of advanced users, who gain millions of views daily. A few likes or comments under your posts will cause a sharp increase in the audience, which can regularly remain if you publish engaging and high-quality content.

As a similar solution, you can also use special online services that offer cheating services for a fee. Note that preference should be given to paid options with many positive feedbacks.

The Verdict

Don’t take Instagram as funny stories only. It’s one of the best ways to get closer to your audience and give them an accurate idea about you, your business, or your employees. The main thing is to consider the post as a format where you can tell about your product and its benefits and where you need to share your philosophy with the audience, interesting and valuable information. The more the audience knows about your practical experience, the more likely people will take necessary action.

But still, you shouldn’t blame Instagram algorithms for your failures and low views. Instead, look at what you are doing wrong: boring or poorly shot clips, unsuitable music, or the topic does not fit your blog direction. If you know the reason, you can quickly correct the situation. If you don’t, ask professionals to make things better!