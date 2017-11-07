Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart launches new Instagram account

The Founder of the Luxury-Included Resorts makes his Social Media debut

MIAMI – Chairman and Founder of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, has made his debut into the world of social media with the creation of his new Instagram account, @gbutchstewart.

The Instagram page will provide new opportunities for Mr. Stewart to interact directly with Sandals and Beaches customers through posted images and Instagram Stories.

Mr. Stewart’s Instagram will focus on his daily life as Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, with the content varying from exclusive behind-the-scenes of upcoming Sandals projects, images capturing the resort life at the different Sandals property, words of advice and a glimpse of his family life.

Recent posts on Mr. Stewart’s Instagram account include motivational quotes, pictures with Unique Vacations VP of Sales Gary Sadler, a hard hat visit to the new Sandals Royal Barbados, along with some candid family fun.

