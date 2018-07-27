“What’s Impossible?” — Andrew Gillum for FL Governor

From his plan to invest a billion dollars in education, to fighting for Medicare for all, Andrew Gillum is the progressive WE need as Florida’s next governor — but he needs your help to make it possible.

“Mayor Gillum has the progressive platform, track record and personal story to take Florida back in 2018, and this ad will communicate those messages to Florida Democrats. We’ve got all the momentum in this race, and we’re well-positioned to win in August and November.” — Geoff Burgan, Communications Director