It begins with your budget. What are you willing to spend? This is important because it will dictate things like the cost of services, the size of your house, and how many hours she will work. Remember also that there are different agencies that provide a full service with no guaranteed replacements if one cannot be found. With these things in mind, here are what to consider when looking for a reliable maid agency in Singapore:

1) Market research is crucial

You want to get the best rates that you possibly can, but also want to check out a few agencies before making a decision. The last thing you want is to go through all the work of finding a reliable maid and then have to deal with her having another agency remove her from your house. For this, research is necessary. Y Research how many maids they have and their availability of them. Communication is also very important in this step as it will be your main source of information.

2) Make a list of the things you are willing to spend on

You may want to save money, but in certain cases, it’s better to just pay more if it means getting more reliability and trustworthiness. A good example here is the number of replacement girls you get. If you choose a full service with no replacements, then you are taking a huge risk that could end up costing you alone time with your maid.

3)Look for a company that can provide full service but also has replacements

It’s important to have your own life, so having replacements is critical. You will want someone who brings the same level of professionalism and reliability as the full-service girls, but this is only possible if there are people available to replace them in case they are too busy or cannot come at all. This doesn’t mean that cheap reliable maid agencies with replacements will cost more money, though, as they may be able to offer higher discounts and bundling deals.

4) Compare the different agencies’ stories

This is a bit of a no-brainer. The best cheap reliable maid agency in Singapore should have nothing to hide, and they show you all their previous years’ stats and a detailed description of their services. You want to know exactly what they offer too. Just because they are cheap doesn’t mean they are necessarily reliable, so look out for those red flags as well.

5) Try to understand the types of work available

This is not just about the jobs you need to do. Remember that you will also have to spend time with her, and you may have to teach her all your habits, routines, and expectations, which requires a large investment of time as well. It’s better to pay more for an agency that offers full service if you don’t have the time or simply aren’t willing to take this on.

6) When looking for reliable maid agencies in Singapore, always ask about references

If they are confident enough in their service, then they should be happy (or proud even) to give you references to call and ask questions regarding their services and reliability. This will help you to make a more informed decision.

7) Price

Alright, all the above, talking about full service, etc., is great, but you have to look at the bottom line. You want a cheap reliable maid agency in Singapore, and this will save you money in the long run. It may be more of an investment upfront, but who wants to hire someone and then lose them?

Conclusion

In conclusion, you have to do a lot of work to find a reliable maid agency in Singapore. You have to invest time and patience, but it’s worth it in the end to find someone you can trust and rely on.