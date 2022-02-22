What is Computer Science Course?

Computer science originated as a separate subject in the early 1960s, even though the electronic digital computer it studies was invented two decades prior. The roots of computer science may be found in mathematics, electrical engineering, physics, and management information systems, among other subjects.

In this article, let’s understand the computer science course and its curriculum.

Computer Science is a course that focuses on the algorithmic process and the computational devices used in it. Computer science covers a wide variety of subjects, from theoretical studies of algorithms and information to practical concerns such as implementing computer systems in both hardware and software.

Computer science is also employed in our daily lives to turn raw data and facts into valuable knowledge that people can use daily. This course covers a variety of themes and topics to familiarise the applicant with computers and their applications. Computer science online course is best and most appropriate for students interested in and like math and problem-solving.

Artificial intelligence, computer systems and networks, security, database systems, human-computer interaction, vision and graphics, numerical analysis, programming languages, software engineering, bioinformatics, and computing theory are all significant fields of study in Computer Science.

Although programming is an integral part of computer science, it is simply one discipline aspect. Computer scientists create and evaluate algorithms to solve problems and research computer hardware and software performance. Computer scientists deal with a wide range of issues, from the abstract (determining what problems can be solved with computers and the complexity of the algorithms that solve them) to the concrete (designing applications that work well on handheld devices are simple to use and adhere to security measures).

Computer science course curriculum

The following fundamental concepts and topics are covered in the Computer Science online course curriculum:

Subject Topics Design and analysis of algorithms ● Review of algorithm design techniques like Iterative Techniques and Divide & Conquer through Sorting, Searching and Selection problems ● Number Theoretic Algorithms ● String Processing ● Complexity Theory ● Review of Lower Bounding techniques ● Approximation Algorithms ● Introduction to randomized algorithms ● Advanced Techniques to analyze algorithms: ● Graph algorithms ● Parallel algorithms ● Geometric algorithms Information security ● Cryptography ● Overview of Security ● Digital signatures ● Security Threats ● Security Mechanisms Artificial intelligence ● Introduction: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence applications and techniques, Production systems, control strategies, reasoning – forward and backward chaining ● Planning ● Natural language processing ● Intelligent Agents ● Uncertainty ● Searching Techniques and Game Playing ● Knowledge Representation Advanced operating systems ● Process and Processor Management ● I/O Management ● Memory Management ● File Management Introduction to Computers ● Evolution of Computers ● Generation of Computers ● Mainframe Computers ● Classification of Computers Analog Digital and Hybrid Computers ● Super Computers ● Personal Computers (Different Types) and Terminals (Different Types) ● Classification of Computers according to size ● Characteristics of Computers ● Block Diagram of a Digital Computer ● Types of OS Introduction to Number system and codes ● Different number systems and their conversions (Decimal, Binary, Octal, and Hexadecimal) ● Floating Point numbers ● 1’s Complement and 2’s complement ● Coding – BCD ● Gray ● ASCII Introduction to Programming Concepts ● Types of Programming Languages ● Structured Programming ● Software ● Classification of software ● Algorithms and Flowcharts with Examples ● Application software and System Software

Conclusion

Computer science, in general, is the study of computer technology, both hardware and software. Computer science is divided into four categories: computer theory, hardware systems, software systems, and scientific computing. If you’re willing to choose computer science as your career, then choose the right course that will make you a better computer science engineer.