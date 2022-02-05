Broward College Fast-Track Certification Programs, a Pathway to Higher Earnings

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Broward College is creating a pathway to higher-paying employment for students with their fast-track career skills training in South Florida’s top earning in-demand industries, also known as “Hot Jobs.” These programs allow students to begin life-changing careers and meet their financial needs in as little as one term for an industry certification to two-years for an associate degree program.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted today’s workforce and the financial stability of many Broward College residents. The current job market has more high-earning employment opportunities than ever. Many of these industries only require a two-year degree or industry certification. In addition, Broward College is staying ahead of the curve by offering flexible learning schedules. Especially for students with various circumstances and lifestyles. Giving students the ability to learn at their own pace and in their preferred method. Allowing them to work full-time or part-time while obtaining a certification or degree that leads to higher earnings.

The College is preparing students for high earning, in-demand “Hot Jobs”. Specifically in the areas of Health Sciences, Business, Information Technology/STEM, and Supply Chain. These programs provide clear earnings data and demand in the South Florida market. Plus, they are paired with the programs to help students prepare quickly for those opportunities.

The College’s fast-track programs offer many benefits, including:

Job Growth – these career paths start with high wages and are projected to grow faster than average and provide growth opportunities

– these career paths start with high wages and are projected to grow faster than average and provide growth opportunities Advanced Skills Training – industry certifications are built into degree programs allowing students to stand out in the workforce with unique skill sets

– industry certifications are built into degree programs allowing students to stand out in the workforce with unique skill sets Savings – students can save thousands of dollars in tuition thanks to shorter programs, grant funding and scholarship opportunities

– students can save thousands of dollars in tuition thanks to shorter programs, grant funding and scholarship opportunities Career Ladder – Certifications and work experience can be applied towards credit in a future degree program. Students can advance their learning and continue growing in their career path achieving their degree in less time

Broward College also offers career coaches that meet with students one-on-one to assist them with finding the best program. Best of all, based on their lifestyle, personality, and goals. The College is currently ranked as one of the top colleges in the number of certification program graduates.

“Our team provides resume and interviewing services to assist students in their career pursuit and keeps them abreast of current labor market information, including job boards that feature available internships and apprenticeships,” said Broward College District Director, Fortin Jean-Pierre. “Sometimes the solution aligns with the career they have wanted, and other times they are surprised at some of the options.”