The City of North Miami Black History Month 2020 Events

The City Of North Miami Celebrates African American Heritage With A Series Of Community Events During Black History Month 2020

NORTH MIAMI — The City of North Miami will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events throughout February that honor cultural trailblazers of the past, while recognizing their impact on the present.

This year’s theme “We Count, Census 2020,” demonstrates North Miami’s commitment to making the diverse voices of its residents heard by encouraging participation in the 2020 Census count.

The signature event is the 5th Annual NoMi Music Fest, a charity concert featuring Grammy Award Winning Headliner, CeeLo Green.

“We are excited to have a recognized time in the City of North Miami to celebrate, teach and expose others to the rich history, accomplishments, perseverance and traditions of African Americans of the past of present,” said Dr. Alix Desulme, North Miami’s Vice Mayor and Honorary Black History Month Chairman.

“Our series of Black History Month events will provide the community the opportunity to continue the conversation of Black legacies and achievements, as well as reflect on extraordinary impacts on our culture. And, I am especially proud to have a charitable component added to our Black History Month Celebration for the second year in a row!”

The 5th Annual NoMi Music Fest will feature live performances by CeeLo Green, Adina Howard, Sunshine Anderson and Teenear.

NoMi Fest will be hosted by Chubb Rock and will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 6 – 11 p.m. at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8 Avenue, North Miami.

Early bird tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.nomifest.com. Prices will increase after Feb. 14.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the City of North Miami’s Water Utility Bill Assistance Program, benefiting residents in financial distress.

The Rap Up is the official NoMi Fest After Party. It will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 p.m., For after party updates, please CLICK HERE.

Members of the community are also invited to attend the following FREE Black History Month events:

MIAMI ORATORIO SOCIETY GOSPEL CONCERT

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:00 – 5 p.m.

North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

· Under the direction of Andrew Anderson, this annual concert highlights the richness of the musical elements of African American culture, and will feature the Tim Watson Jazz Band.

ESSAY CONTEST AWARDS CEREMONY: ICONIC AFRICAN AMERICAN INVENTORS

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.

North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

· North Miami students in grades K-12 are encouraged to write an essay about an iconic African American inventor. Winners will be announced during an educational event hosted by the Oscar Thomas Foundation. Refreshments will be sponsored by the Friends of the North Miami Public Library.

· Rules and entry forms are available at www.northmiamifl.gov/celebrate . The submission deadline is Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.

JAZZ@MOCA, FEATURING NICOLE YARLING

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

· Nicole Yarling will take the stage for Black History Month’s Jazz@MOCA concert series. Enjoy her unique sound, which combines voice, violin and fiddle.

· This event will take place rain or shine.

MARCH FOR EDUCATION

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 a.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

· This spirited event for parents, teachers and students offers a variety of local resources and programs created and designed to help the community. Supporters of education will march in solidarity from MOCA Plaza to North Miami’s Irons Manor Fountain. Register at www.marchforeducation2020. eventbrite.com.