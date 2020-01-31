Arsht Center Spreads Awareness on Buying Tickets from Unofficial Sellers

By Johann Zietsman

SOUTH FLORIDA – When upcoming “hot ticket” events go on sale – the Super Bowl, Hamilton or the NBA Playoffs — they usually sell out in minutes. That leaves many disappointed fans no choice but to buy tickets on the secondary market. Many fans rush to secure their tickets.

Unfortunately, that sometimes means they may end up buying tickets from unofficial ticket sellers to get what they perceive to be “a great deal” or the only option available.

To educate the public, the Arsht Center is rolling out an awareness campaign to provide our community with the knowledge needed to get tickets without being scammed.

With the highly-anticipated Broadway show, Hamilton, coming to the Arsht Center in February, I want to address some common misconceptions. Many have approached me believing that tickets to the show have sold-out or that they cost thousands of dollars, neither of which is true.

Tickets are still available and start as low as $79 on arshtcenter.org. A second misunderstanding is believing that secondary ticket sources often sell tickets for lower prices.

Buying tickets from secondary sources – which often appear first in Google searches, look similar to the authorized seller’s site, and seem legitimate – can lead to overpaying for tickets, and possibly even fraud, leaving you empty-handed with fake tickets, a lighter wallet, and no seat at the show.

Our community deserves to enjoy Miami’s rich culture without the hassle and inordinate expense. The first step is to understand the difference between the primary and secondary ticket markets.

Buying from the primary ticket market means you’re purchasing tickets sold for the first time and at face value. The secondary ticket market refers to buying re-sold tickets, often for a profit.

The best way to ensure you’re getting real, fairly-priced tickets for highly anticipated events, like Hamilton, is to buy them directly from the authorized ticket seller: in this case, the Arsht Center at arshtcenter.org. You’ll have peace of mind, knowing that you paid face value, and we’ll be able to let you know about any changes to the show or schedule.

Our priority is to ensure our guests can continue to enjoy Miami’s terrific cultural and entertainment options, while avoiding scams and overpaying in the process.

To learn more about purchasing Hamilton tickets through the Arsht Center, please go arshtcenter.org/Hamilton.

Johann Zietsman, is the CEO and president of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County