What is CBD and what benefits does it offer?

Cannabis is a widely misunderstood plant and there are many misconceptions about CBD and how it works. CBD is short for cannabidiol which is one of the main active ingredients in cannabis. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive but has a calming effect on the user. It has also been shown to relieve symptoms such as anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, and even seizures to name a few. There is a wide variety of CBD products available so it is important that if you want to try this product, you purchase it from a reputable source. This blog will introduce you to what CBD is, how it is used as well as the benefits that it offers.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the two main active ingredients in the marijuana plant and it has no psychoactive effects which means that consuming it will not make you high. CBD comes from the hemp plant which is considered a cousin of the cannabis plant. CBD is an essential ingredient in medical marijuana and according to the World Health Organization, CBD does not display dependence or abuse potential and there is no record of any health problems related to CBD. CBD has many effects on the human body. It balances the body’s physical functions, reduces pain sensations and it also reduces your body’s reaction to infection, injury, or inflammation. In most parts of the world, CBD is legal for medical use, and CBD products that contain less than 20mg of CBD per daily dose, are allowed to be sold to the public. CBD is easily accessible and you can purchase CBD products online and in dispensaries without a medical cannabis license.

CBD products

There are a wide variety of CBD products available and since legalization, there has been a lot of innovation concerning the way we consume CBD. You can consume CBD in the following ways:

Inhalation: This involves smoking and vaping and is one of the quickest ways to get CBD into your body and enjoy the effects.

Topicals: This involves creams and balms that contain CBD and this product is great for muscle pain and joint stiffness because it relieves pain and relaxes the affected area. This method is popular among athletes who use topicals after training.

Ingestion: Edibles are a popular method of consuming CBD that involves food and drink products that are infused with CBD. When you consume edibles, the CBD gets into your system through your digestive system, and the effects last longer and are more potent.

CBD oil: CBD oil, like these available at Smoke Cartel, is CBD that has been diluted with a carrier oil such as grapeseed oil or coconut oil.

Tinctures: Tinctures are dry herbs that have been dissolved in alcohol to form a liquid. You fill a syringe or a dropper with the liquid and place a few drops underneath your tongue or in your mouth.

Pills and capsules: This is CBD in pill or capsule form and is great for on-the-go use.

Of the few consumption methods mentioned above, Inhalation, topicals, edibles, and tinctures are the most popular. Smoking is very harmful to your lungs and throat and puts you at risk of developing lung cancer as well as upper airway cancer, however vaping is a healthier alternative because instead of harmful combustion which burns the herb, vaping heats the herb at a controlled temperature. Vaping is very convenient, discreet, and portable which is why it is so popular.

The benefits

CBD is used for medical marijuana and this substance has many health benefits. Some of the most notable health benefits include:

Pain and inflammation: Perhaps the most common health condition that CBD is used to relieve is pain and inflammation, ranging from minor to severe. Research has shown that CBD suppresses neuropathic pain.

Reduces anxiety: CBD contains anxiolytic which is anxiety-reducing properties and it is common for patients suffering from anxiety as well as stress, to consume CBD.

Seizures: in 2018. A CBD treatment called Epidiolex was approved by the FDA and this medication reduces the risk of seizures by 42%.

Side effects of CBD include fatigue and sleepiness and dosage is determined by the severity of the condition being treated and the patient’s weight and tolerance.