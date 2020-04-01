5 Myths About CBD You Need To Know About

With so many CBD products on the market today, it’s pretty much a given that there would be plenty of misinformation as well. Not to mention, Cannabis itself has been demonized for several decades, hemp and CBD included. Now that hemp is legal to grow and cultivate, there seems to be a general shift away from the negative opinions of the past, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still myths surrounding CBD.

Below you’ll find five of the most common myths surrounding CBD and CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, etc. These myths are caused by the spread of misinformation, so here are the facts instead.

1. CBD Gets You “High”

This is a myth that’s all too common but is entirely false. CBD is a compound found in the Cannabis plant, and yes, THC is also found in Cannabis. The problem is that people often either mix up the two or mistake them for being the same thing. Here’s the deal on CBD: it will not get you high in any way.

THC is a psychoactive substance, whereas CBD has no psychoactive properties at all. In fact, CBD is often preferred by those who want the medicinal benefits of Cannabis without the high that marijuana produces. The only thing you’ll feel from having too much CBD is fatigue, possible dry mouth, or even some uncomfortable diarrhea; but you certainly won’t be impaired.

CBD has even been known to counteract the psychoactive effects of THC! CBD is used for pain management, stress and anxiety, seizures, and much more. You can find CBD oil for sale online, in shops and retail stores, and at dispensaries all over the country. The varieties are pretty much endless.

The one thing you do need to keep in mind is that there are two varieties of CBD products on the market: full-spectrum and broad-spectrum. Essentially, full-spectrum CBD contains the full spectrum of Cannabinoids from Cannabis, including THC. Broad-spectrum contains many of those Cannabinoids, but will not contain any THC (or less than 0.3% per federal guidelines).

2. CBD Is A “Miracle Cure”

CBD is a powerful, versatile compound that’s used to treat a number of conditions, manage symptoms, and aid in everyday functions. With its anti-inflammatory, pain management, and calming properties, CBD seems to be the perfect natural alternative to prescription drugs for things like chronic pain or anxiety and even ADHD.

While CBD might have a lot of medicinal properties, it falls short of a “miracle cure” as many call it. CBD doesn’t actually cure anything. It can help relieve symptoms and make them more manageable, but so far, it doesn’t seem to be a cure for any ailments.

It’s important to have realistic expectations when you first try CBD. It might take a few days or even weeks for the full effects to be noticeable, as your body will need to adjust to the new substance. Don’t expect overnight results or a cure for anything.

3. There’s No Research On CBD

This one definitely needs clarification. Yes, it’s true that CBD, Cannabis, and anything associated with Cannabis has been essentially outlawed at the federal level since the early 70s, which certainly hurt research efforts. That being said, several states legalized all forms of Cannabis in recent years, allowing for new research to be conducted. In 2018, the federal government also lifted the ban on hemp and removed it from Schedule 1 Drug status.

This paved the way for more research to take place, and there have been several studies conducted on the effects of CBD. Everything from seizures to anxiety and pain management has been studied, and while the research is still in its infancy, we’ve seen enough results to show great promise for CBD products.

One study, in particular, found that CBD had a variety of positive effects on its users, but that further research was needed to further solidify those points. So far, CBD has been deemed safe for human use, with few to no side effects in most people, but as the research matures, we’ll learn more about this incredible compound.

4. CBD Is Essentially The Modern “Snake Oil”

As with any health trend, there are bound to be plenty of critics to accompany it. Many people believe that CBD is just another fad, or that it’s the modern equivalent of snake oil. CBD does have its own medical benefits, and even the FDA has recognized its effectiveness. A CBD-based medication for seizures has been approved for use by the FDA, so it’s clear that CBD is at least somewhat effective at managing certain ailments. The claims that CBD is just snake oil usually come from those who have little to no understanding of what the compound actually does, or how it works.

As with anything, you should always do your own research instead of listening to your local skeptic. Use rationale and good sense and trust the science behind the research.

5. It’s Illegal

The final myth we see a lot is that even the best CBD oil is illegal. But wait, if it’s illegal, why has the FDA approved a drug based on the compound? Exactly. That’s because it’s not illegal on the federal level any longer, and even the states have caught up with the times and legalized it. Cannabis and all of its varieties have been outlawed for decades, but new legislation in 2018 changed all that.

Now, it’s legal to grow and cultivate hemp, provided it sticks to the 0.3% or less THC content rule. Yes, some states have legalized all forms of Cannabis, but the federal government has not; only hemp.

Why Myths Need Busting

Why even take the time to bust myths? It’s simple; popular opinion matters when it comes to progress and breaking stigma. Cannabis has been the subject of much criticism and plenty of smear campaigns in the last century, and the more we learn about its benefits for the body and mind, the less those attacks seem to make sense. In order for us to progress, the past must remain in the past.