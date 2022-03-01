What is a Dab Pen for the Cannabis?

The demand for vaping devices and accessories has rocketed in the last few years. This is due in no small part to an influx of cannabis users, both medicinal and recreational. With cannabis becoming legal in many states of the US – and decriminalized in plenty others –weed is now a mainstream thing, rather than an enjoyable pursuit you that needs to be hidden.

One development in vape devices is that of the dab pen. What is it, and why is it popular? Furthermore, should you buy one, and is this the best way to enjoy your cannabis? That’s what we want to look at, so let’s begin with an explanation of what a dab pen is.

The Dab Pen Explained

There are many different types of vape pen. Vape pens are the most popular of all vaping devices. They come in refillable and disposable forms, there are types for vaping oil and e-liquids, and there are dab pens. But that’s not all, so we recommend you check Vape4Ever for more type of dab pens to get familiar with the market.

So, what is a dab pen? Dab pens are sometimes known as wax pens. This is because, rather than being used to vape oil, liquid, or dry herbs, they are for use with wax concentrates, either of cannabis or other substances. The concentrate is extracted from the plant and presented in a wax form. When put into the compartment of the pen, it is known as a dab. How does the dab become the cannabis vape that you inhale? Let’s explain how a dab pen works.

How Does a Dab Pen Work?

As the dab pen is among the growing vaping trends it is an item that comes under much scrutiny. In fact, a dab pen works as any other vape pen does, simply with some subtle changes. A typical vape pen is a portable device with a mouthpiece, a chamber for the substance to be vaped, and buttons on the outside to tell it what to do.

Inside are the electronics that do the trick, a small yet powerful battery, and an atomizer. The battery powers the atomizer which heats to a set temperature. At this temperature, the cannabis wax is vaporized. The result is a cloud of vapor that the user inhales through the mouthpiece.

Some of the better dab pens feature adjustable voltage. This allows the user to vary the temperature at which the dab is vaporized. This can have a notable effect on the taste and strength of the hit, giving the user the opportunity to find their own level. But is a dab pen the best way to enjoy cannabis?

Is a Dab Pen the Best for Cannabis?

There are many ways to enjoy cannabis and some users still stand by the traditional routine of rolling a joint. That’s great, but it has proven that the danger in smoking – whether cannabis or tobacco – lies mainly in the burning of the substance. This is where the dangerous materials are created, those that we now know affect our health.

Vaping does not involve any flame. Instead, the cannabis is vaporized. Many who have switched to this method report a stronger and more potent hit, especially when using a wax concentrate dab. That’s not to say it will be for you, but as a safer alternative to smoking, why not give it a try?

We recommend you check out a reputable online retailer such as Vape4Ever and they will help you find a suitable dab pen for a beginner at a sensible price, and you can try it for yourself.