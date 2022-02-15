6 Tips for Boosting Your Workouts

No one exercises to get mediocre results. You naturally want to get the most out of every rep, run and hour spent giving it your all at the gym. However, it can seem as though you’re not making the progress you expected. Perhaps you aren’t gaining muscle mass or losing weight quickly enough. Maybe you’re struggling to push beyond a certain limit.

In any case, there are a few solutions that can help you reach new heights with your workouts. In this guide, we’ll take a look at six tips that are backed by research and scientifically proven to bring the biggest benefits every time you exercise.

Play Some Tunes

Chances are that you already listen to motivating music during your workouts, but what about afterwards?

In one study published in the National Library of Medicine, it was found that people who listened to music (particularly the calm and slow type) after exercising recovered faster than those who didn’t. This is attributed to the increased release of dopamine and serotonin, two chemicals that promote recovery.

Listening to relaxing tunes also helps your blood pressure and heart rate return to normal sooner, allowing the recovery process to begin earlier.

Try Supplements

There are many different workout supplements available on the market. Of course, some are better than others, and it pays to know which ones are actually worth using. When it comes to building muscle mass, protein and creatine are among the most popular and reliable nutrients.

You can also take beta-alanine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to improve endurance. Another supplement that can aid your gains in the gym is Turkesterone. It’s a natural compound derived from plants that offers various health benefits in addition to enhancing exercise performance.

Stay Hydrated

If you don’t drink enough water before and after hitting the gym, workouts feel more tiring and your ability to recover is impaired. This effect is noticeable with a loss of just 2% of your body weight in liquid, and it’s not uncommon to lose between 6% to 10% in a single session. So, be sure to stay hydrated and replace any fluids you lose during exercise.

Get Enough Sleep

As something that plays a huge role in just about all aspects of mental and physical health, it should come as no surprise that sleep also affects your workout performance. Getting enough quality slumber is essential for burning calories and building muscle mass. Sleep also regulates the hormonal shifts that aid in recovery.

It’s not only important to clock in your nightly seven to nine hours, but to ensure that you follow a steady sleep schedule as well. Aim to hop in bed and wake up at roughly the same time throughout the week.

Modify Your Movements

Making regular adjustments and modifications to your exercise routine doesn’t just stave off boredom. A study done at East Tennessee State University found that participants who did two types of squats gained more than those who only performed one type. The same applies to any other variation. This is because changing up your movements activates different muscle groups and increases your weight lifting capacity as an added benefit. Keep your body guessing by varying your routine at least monthly.

Partner Up

Finally, a study conducted by Annals of Behavioral Medicine reported that cyclists who rode with a partner were able to continue for twice as long as those who pedaled alone. Having someone at your side motivates you to push beyond your limits and serves as a great form of accountability.

Don’t forget to optimize your diet and take care of your overall health. With these practices in place, you’ll be set to see major improvements in due course.