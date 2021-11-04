What Does It Mean for an Orthopedic Surgeon to Be Board-Certified?

When searching for an orthopedic surgeon, you may notice descriptors like “board-certified.” If you’re not sure what this term means exactly, keep reading on! It’s helpful to understand what board-certified means and why you want your orthopedic surgeon to fall under this distinction.

What Does It Mean to Become Board Certified as an Orthopedic Surgeon?

First, it’s good to realize the steps that are necessary when becoming an orthopedic surgeon. And, what the requirements are for becoming board-certified.

Orthopedic surgeons specialize in healing the musculoskeletal system, including your ligaments, bones, tendons, muscles, and joints. They must complete four years of undergraduate study and another four years of medical school, where a four or five-year residency is expected.

Some students will decide to obtain a fellowship for additional, comprehensive clinical training in a particular field of orthopedic surgery. They must then become licensed to practice medicine.

Only at this point can an orthopedic surgeon apply for board certification. Preparing for the exam places them as “board-eligible.” It is not mandatory to become board-certified, unlike licensing.

Three central organizations supervise certification: the American Board of Physician Specialties, the American Board of Medical Specialties, and the American Osteopathic Association. They may all differ slightly regarding certification, but passing their exams is equally challenging. Some may require a specific number of clinical practice hours before they can agree to certify someone.

Most boards may require surgeons to retake the exam every seven to ten years. Especially, to keep their certification up to date.

What Does It Mean if Your Orthopedic Surgeon Is Board Certified?

As a patient, you want to know that the medical professionals you trust are highly skilled and educated in their specific field. If your orthopedic surgeon is board-eligible or board-certified, you can understand that your surgeon:

Is committed to being masters of their craft. Becoming a surgeon already takes ambition and dedication, but being board-certified is an additional, voluntary measure that showcases that your orthopedic surgeon is dedicated to being the best in their field.

Is dedicated to ongoing education. Medicine is a field that is constantly improving, changing, and growing—being board certified means that your orthopedic surgeon stays up to date with changing trends and new methods.

Holds themselves to a high standard. Your orthopedic surgeon must practice good faith medicine in order to be in good standing with the board that grants them certification.

How to Determine if Your Orthopedic Surgeon Is Board Certified

When you call to schedule an appointment or evaluation with your orthopedic surgeon, don’t forget to ask about their credentials. It’s also essential to ask them which board they are a member of.

It is easy to verify with the agency that supervises board certifications, like one of the three mentioned above. You can input your surgeon’s name on their site or call them on the phone.

Your health is essential, and you want to make sure that you are seeing the very best doctor and surgeon available. Every choice you make can directly impact your health and general well-being. Therefore, it’s a good idea to do your research before choosing a surgeon. One of the factors you should look for when making this decision is whether they are board-certified.

