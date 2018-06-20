What do you do to break down walls in your life?

By Sharon Parris-Chambers

This thought emerged out of the delta state of consciousness to engage discussion on this relevant topic -What do you do to break down walls?

Reflecting for a moment on the walls of history, the Great Wall of China, the Berlin Wall, the Wall of the Cold War or Trade Embargoes have been etched in the minds of modern man as great barriers to global progress. Those barriers include lack of open communication, discord, lack of compassion, dis-trust, dis-respect halting trade and investments, etc. Now, there is the proposed wall between America and Mexico. Reports are that Border Patrol are separating families seeking asylum now detained in the USA. Protests are mounting against injustice towards destitute families.

Having the knowledge of the past, one can use it to create our present reality of transparency, peace, love and prosperity.

Are these the times to build walls or are these times to break down walls as the late President Ronald Regan used the strategy of détente to improve relations, lessening tension for a better relationship between Russia and the USA during the second half of the 20th century.

What strategy will you use to break down walls in your life?

Humanity is living in the Information Age, where are you getting your information? How accurate is it? Are the signals clear or scrambled? Is the message relevant or are you getting propaganda? How does the Information Age affect my existence? The answers to these questions will guide you in exploring the source of your own inspiration, thoughts and attitudes about life.

The energy used to contemplate your existence is the same used to become a force for good in the world. The world of your creation. To make an impact one must change oneself. Change begins with you and each one of us. Look within to your Divine source for answers.

What can you do to break down the walls of silence, of mis-communication, hate, discord, mis-understanding today in your life? Find time for reflection, dedication, and then manifestation. Live Life as a Sacred Practice.

Affirmation: I open doors with peace, love and compassion.