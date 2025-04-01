Western State Conference Basketball: Shadel Ffrench’s Impact

by Howard Campbell

Glendale, AZ -Before she migrated to the United States five years ago, Shadel Ffrench’s knowledge of basketball was limited. While attending high school in her native St. Catherine parish, Jamaica she ran track and played netball.

Because of her six feet, one inch height, she was encouraged to play basketball at Glendale Community College. The 19 year-old freshman made an immediate impact, starring as her team’s “defensive standout and rebound dynamo” in the recent Western State Conference (WSC).

Ffrench shone throughout the season for the Glendale Vaqueros, which finished with a 26-5 record. They defeated San Diego Mesa and Cypress Colleges in the Southern California Regionals, and beat Delta College in the state tournament before falling to defending champion Orange Coast College in the state semifinals.

She broke GCC’s record for rebounds in a game twice, setting a new mark of 26 against Citrus College in their final regular season game on February 21. Along with three of her team-mates, Ffrench was named to the All WSC First Team.

That’s not bad going for someone whose knowledge of basketball was limited when she enrolled at GCC.

“Playing for the Glendale Vaqueros Women’s basketball team is one of the best decisions I have ever made. It took me a little while to get the hang of ball handling, footwork, and shooting. It took even longer to develop court awareness and the strategies of the game,” said Ffrench. “With consistency, drive, courage, and determination, I am now much more comfortable on the court. I still have a lot more to learn though.”

The nursing major credits the Vaqueros staff, led by coach Joel Weiss, for her remarkable improvement. She points to fellow Jamaican Patrick Ewing, Michael Jordan and Flau’jae Johnson as her favorite basketballers.

Their success, and her triumphs with the Glendale Vaqueros, has encouraged Shadel Ffrench to take her hoops career to another level once she leaves college.