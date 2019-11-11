Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2020 Aboard Royal Caribbean

Damian Marley’s Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Announce 2020 On-Sale Ahead of 2019’s Cruise

MIAMI – Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, helmed by GRAMMY-winning musician Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and hailed as the genre’s premier music charter, announces on-sale dates for its 2020 voyage.

The immersive Jamaican excursion aboard the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas will set sail December 5-10, 2020 from Fort Lauderdale with stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The general on-sale date is Fri. Nov. 15 at 12:00 PM ET, but this year’s and past year’s cruisers can buy in advance. Those sailing on 2019’s cruise can reserve their spot on Mon. Nov. 11 at 12:00 PM ET and past cruiser’s will have the option to purchase on Wed. Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM ET.

This 2020 on-sale announce is ahead of 2019’s cruise, which sold-out in record time, almost one year in advance, before announcing the lineup. Rolling Stone announced the news last December.

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2020 Lineup

The 2019 WTJRC departs next month (December 9-14, 2019) and features a star studded lineup including Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Buju Banton, Popcaan, Tarrus Riley, Bounty Killer, Julian “JuJu” Marley, Busy Signal, Marcia Griffiths, Capleton, Morgan Heritage, Mighty Diamonds, Pinchers, Sister Nancy, Everton Blender, Ding Dong & Ravers Clavers, Koffee, Christopher Martin, Skip Marley, Johnny Osbourne, Wayne Marshall, Charly Black, Ghost and Professor Nuts.

The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has grown exponentially year after year. The cruise will be going on its 7th year in 2020. Starting next week, visit Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise to book for 2020.