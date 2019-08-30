Want to Write a Book? Here Are 7 Practical Tips for Getting Started

Are you passionate about writing or have a story or advice you want to share with others? Writing a book might be the way to go.

The process might seem overwhelming and even daunting. Here are 7 practical tips to help you get started:

1. Nail Down Your Idea

If you are interested in writing a book, you probably already have an idea in mind. It is important to pinpoint early on what you want to talk about. This will give your book focus and help you stay on track.

This tip isn’t meant to limit your creativity. As you write, your idea is bound to evolve. Knowing where you want to go with it will simply allow you to stay organized.

2. Commit

Creating a book isn’t an easy process. It requires a lot of your time and can take anywhere from months to years to finish.

Before you start, know what you are in for. Understand that you will need plenty of creativity, time, and energy. You might have to give up other things to give your attention to your book.

If this sounds like something you aren’t ready to do, it might be hard for you to finish your book. Even though it is hard, it should be something you are eager to do.

3. Schedule Time

We all live busy lives. That doesn’t mean it is impossible to carve out time to work on this important project. Take advantage of any free time you have and make a schedule. Try to write every day, even if it’s only for short amounts of time.

4. Get the Right Tools

Because a book is such a large piece, your standard word processor might not be the right tool for this project. There are plenty of tools out there that will help you get the job done. Scrivener, for instance, is a software for authors designed to help you organize by creating storyboards and outlines.

5. Writing Isn’t the Only Thing Involved

Of course, you are going to need words to fill the pages of your book. Writing, however, isn’t the only part of the process.

Throughout this journey, you are going to need to do plenty of research. This is especially important if your work is a nonfiction piece. You’ll also need to learn more about formatting, editing, and publishing.

You should get others to look at your work. Whether it be a professional editor or a close friend, another person can give you a fresh perspective and helpful feedback. Much of your time also will consist of revising and editing.

6. Consider Publishing Routes

It’s perfectly fine if you are doing this project for yourself. Writing is a great pastime and acts as a much-needed creative outlet.

You also might be looking to publish your work. You spent so much time on it, so why not allow others to enjoy the finished product? If this is the case, it’s something to keep in the back of your mind as you write.

You can go the traditional route of finding a book publisher. However, this can be an expensive and lengthy process. You can also self-publish your book to have full control over the process.

7. Don’t Get Discouraged

You are bound to encounter obstacles throughout the process. Some days, you just won’t feel like writing. Other days, you might find yourself frustrated with publishing agencies.

Remind yourself that you started this project for a reason. Remember why you want to share your story and connect with an audience. This will help give you the motivation you need to soldier on!