VP Records International Vinyl Day 2022

In honor of International Vinyl Records Day, VP Records staged the annual event at their Jamaica Queens retail store location. As always, it was an event not to be missed.

Patrons, sound systems, media personnel and artists represented. We all showed appreciation for the vinyl era where it all started.

Romain Virgo exclaimed “It is a dream come true” as he acknowledged the euphoric feeling of performing live on sound system, with that authentic vinyl sound.

The crackling in the dubplates actually sounded good, as Soul Supreme, Super Force, Max Glaser and Pretty Posse reeled off dubs after dubs.

A few producers and actors were in attendance.

The video shows performance highlights of Romain Virgo, Nadine Sutherland, Kranium, Marcia Aitken, Mikey Jarrett and others.