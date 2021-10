Tanya Clarke, M.D. Expands Services to Caribbean Through UHealth International Patient Services

[MIAMI] – University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is pleased to announce that Dr. Tanya Clarke, assistant professor of Medicine, will now be available to see patients in countries outside the U.S. through UHealth International. Specialties Dr. Clarke is board certified in internal medicine. She specializes in the management of diabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity, HIV, […]