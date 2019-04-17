VMBS at the Jamaica Biennial Diaspora Launch in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Consulate General , Miami, held the launch of the Eighth (8th) Biennial Diaspora Conference on Tuesday, April 16 at the City Hall of Miramar Commission Chamber.
Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) was one of the major sponsors of the Jamaica Biennial Diaspora launch event which featured guest speaker, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
The National Biennial Conference is scheduled to take place in Kingston, Jamaica June 16 – 20, 2019.
Scenes from Biennial Diaspora Launch with VMBS
L-R: Commissioner Winston Barnes, City of Miramar; Allison Smith, Attorney-at-Law; Sharon Christie, City of Miramar and VM Team Members: Suzette Rochester Lloyd and Gracelin Williams and Mark Douglas, Vice-Mayor, City of Miramar sharing a light moment at the Miami Launch of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference held at the City of Miramar.
L-R: Karl Thompson, City Representative in Weston; Neval Greenidge, Consul General of Barbados; Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, Victoria Mutual FLorida Representative Office; Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Kaye Chong, Representative, Caribbean Airlines, and Dr Clyde Mascoll, Ambassador & Economic Advisor to the PM of Barbados
