VMBS at the Jamaica Biennial Diaspora Launch in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Consulate General , Miami, held the launch of the Eighth (8th) Biennial Diaspora Conference on Tuesday, April 16 at the City Hall of Miramar Commission Chamber.

Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) was one of the major sponsors of the Jamaica Biennial Diaspora launch event which featured guest speaker, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

The National Biennial Conference is scheduled to take place in Kingston, Jamaica June 16 – 20, 2019.

Scenes from Biennial Diaspora Launch with VMBS