Viva Wyndham Resorts Celebrates 35-Year Anniversary Milestone In The Caribbean

[MIAMI]– Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas is celebrating 35 years of excellence in the tourism industry. This milestone underscores the company’s growth in the all-inclusive resort market. In addition to Viva Wyndham Resort’s overall success in diversifying its business portfolio in other tourism segments.

Celebration Events

To commemorate the 35th anniversary, on April 9, Viva Wyndham Resorts will host a series of events. This includes parties, activities and surprises for travelers at all resorts. During the weekend, Viva Wyndham Resorts, Viva de Colores School and a group of Dominican muralists will be painting walls together with children in a local community in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic. The paintings will be inspired by the themes of environmental preservation, patriotism and childhood experiences.

In addition to these celebrations, Viva Wyndham Resorts has announced a new promo sale for this summer which offers the 4th night free + 1 kid free, with rates from US$72 per person, per night.

“As we mark our 35th anniversary, Viva Wyndham Resorts is at once thrilled and grateful to be celebrating this look back at our remarkable history providing unparalleled vacation experiences,” said Ettore Colussi, president of Viva Wyndham Resorts. “We are thankful that we have come so far and we want to extend our gratitude to our loyal guests, our 3,026 employees and to the local communities where we feel a deep sense of belonging,” added Colussi.

Viva Wyndham Resorts Journey

The Viva Wyndham Resorts journey began April 19, 1987. A group of investors led by Etorre Colussi and Rafael Blanco opened the doors to what was then known as Club Dominicus. This was a single hotel located on the serene sands of Bayahibe – La Romana in the Dominican Republic. Club Dominicus’ success would soon lead them to diversify operations. Opening Club Fortuna Beach in Freeport, Bahamas, in 1992. Viva Wyndham’s success would not stop there.

By 1997 and 1998, the chain began operations at their first resorts in Mexico: Club Viva Maya and Club Viva Azteca in Riviera Maya, respectively.

In 2003, the company signed a strategic alliance with Wyndham International Inc, establishing the Viva Wyndham Resorts brand. Today, Viva Wyndham Resorts proudly offers eight world-class resorts in three countries. A a result, they offer travelers of any kind an unrivaled Viva vacation experience.

Viva Wyndham Resorts boast prime beachfront locations. In addition to a wide array of diverse sports and activities. Plus, multiple restaurants and bars, and amazing live nightly entertainment. The company is committed to responsible tourism with its many sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Additionally, Viva Wyndham Resorts is a longtime partner of humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF and Viva de Colores. They help support and protect children and families in the communities it serves.