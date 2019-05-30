Victoria Mutual Hosting Home Buyer Series in the USA for Home Buying in Jamaica

MIRAMAR – The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), is set to meet Members of the Jamaican Diaspora Community and Friends of Jamaicans in its first USA leg of the Home Buyers Series.

The Home Buyers Series is scheduled to be held at the Silver Spring Civic Center, in Silver Spring, Maryland (Tuesday, June 4) and JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, in Atlanta, Georgia (Thursday, June 6).

In addition, the other participants to provide much need and valuable information to the Diaspora community includes the National Land Agency (NLA) and Candour Property Services.

The VMBS Home Buyer Series will seek to engage the Diaspora Community on the respective steps required in purchasing a home or for construction, as well as the legal steps in acquiring a property in Jamaica.

These meetings are timely at this time, as the Government of Jamaica recently introduced new regulations pertaining to Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax on real estate purchases in Jamaica.

In addition, to create a wholesome discussion and experience, respective Teams from the National Land Agency (NLA) will meet with persons and guide them on the process of land titles in Jamaica, as well as the Candour Property Services will offer home buying solutions on its respective properties for sale in Jamaica.

Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer at VMBS Florida stated, “Victoria Mutual, through its Florida Representative Office provides an avenue to assist persons to purchase their first or second homes in Jamaica, with a VM Mortgage loan which boasts an interest rate as low as 4.25% p.a. on United States-dollar mortgage loans. Therefore, we do encourage persons who are thinking of acquiring their homes in Jamaica for either retirement, vacation, a family home, or real estate investment to attend the Home Buyer Series in any of the regions of their locale, whether in Maryland or Georgia.”

Light refreshments will also be served at both events, and Members of the respective communities and surrounding regions are encouraged to attend and RSVP by contact to the VM Florida Representative Office at: 305-770-2643, or email: suzette.rochsterlloyd@myvmgroup.com.

VMBS Mortgage Specialists will also provide step-by-step guidance on the mortgage loan process, as well as provide pre-qualification opportunities for the purchase of properties in Jamaica.

One important feature of the VMBS Mortgage Loan process which will be shared at the event is the Mortgage Portal which allows mortgagors the ability to track their mortgage loan approval process on-line, from commencement to the disbursement of the mortgage loan.