HR Corner: Before You Quit Your Current Job!

by Natassia Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A few days ago, I spoke with a young lady who had made up her mind about moving on from her current job. “I’m going to find another job, I have to leave this one, it is not paying me enough, I can’t pay my bills!” I listened to her vent for a few minutes after asking her what made her come to that conclusion. Unfortunately, this is the plight of many professionals today. They are seeking to leave their toxic workplace as their monthly expenses exceed their income. Also, the job is demanding, and their manager is a tyrant. Some may face all these factors or just one. Therefore, there are things to consider before handing in that resignation letter.

Is now a good time to leave?

What exactly is your plan? Will you leave now and find a job to replace this current one, or will you seek another opportunity so that your income is uninterrupted? Either way, a plan is needed. An exit strategy must be in place. It should include a timeline, the financial impact of transitioning, and whether you require a break in between transitioning.

If the decision is strictly financial…

If the major concern is strictly financial, there may be other options available. This includes asking for a raise. Especially if you have taken on additional duties with no increase in salary or have been included in a project that requires more hours. Did you recently acquire a degree or some certification? If so, that could be considered as justification for the request.

If finances are the only reason you may want to leave, have you considered requesting a revision of your title? Or applying for a promotion? Once there is upward movement within the organization, always ask before stepping out.

How about a side hustle until the promotion takes effect? I am an advocate for entrepreneurship, and I have many reasons for this. One sure way to increase earning potential is to start a small business. It could be something as simple as doing administrative work for a small entity and getting paid hourly after working hours at your job. It could be babysitting, dog walking, landscaping, you name it, and you don’t need degrees. These are excellent ways of supplementing your income until the right opportunity shows up.

Career Progression Maybe?

Are you leaving for a better opportunity, or are you running away from the hard work? Hear me out… If this is a field that you are serious about building a career in, you will need experience.

As an HR Consultant, short stints in engagement pose red flags in our minds. There needs to be continuity. Recruiters and employers want to see that you are serious and loyal, most importantly that you will stay. How will it look on your resume?

It is also important to note that the current role provides the experience for the next one. If you desire a better opportunity, you will need to prove that you have mastered this current level before being promoted. What if you need the degree, go do it. If you need more experience in different areas, seek mentorship. But there must be continuity and growth. Don’t keep switching from job to job if you are seeking to grow in a field.

Is the working environment forcing you out?

Sometimes you don’t hate your job; you hate the people at your job or the working environment in general. Consider asking for a hybrid engagement or being relocated to another branch. Alternatively, learn to adapt to the rough seas of corporate living. This is where you will have to be truly transparent with yourself.

Could there possibly be a workaround to your dissatisfaction instead of quitting?

Do I need to change my career in general?

Let’s face it, we were told to get a good education, find a good job, and retire later in life. But the truth is, halfway through, we change our minds. We no longer seek to be in the same industry; we yearn for change. We want something different. If this is you, then your exit strategy needs to be detailed.

Financially, you must be aware that you will be starting from scratch again. Maybe you need to go back to school, you may need experience… whatever the case, you are starting from scratch in a new field.

Sometimes we have to quit to find fulfillment or pursue what we are truly passionate about. Quitting is not always a bad thing. However, what I discourage is quitting and then being pressured by life because you have no income.

Also, having your family suffer through the consequences of your not-so-thought-out decisions.

Have an exit strategy and don’t run away from challenges. Challenges are everywhere. That’s how we grow. Learn to adapt and cope in difficult situations.

Natassia Wright – Mindfulness Training from Mind Food International Limited.

Email us at [email protected] or

Visit our website at www.mindfoodinternational.com