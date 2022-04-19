Verse Mega Reaches Out to ‘Stoners’ on 4/19

by Howard Campbell

[PHILADELPHIA] – Like many black kids in Philadelphia 20 years ago, Verse Mega loved jamming to the songs of progressive hip hop and neo-soul acts like A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo.

His playlist also included artists from his native Jamaica, who wore their love for marijuana on their sleeves.

Verse Mega was born in Trelawny parish, whose most famous son is sprint phenomenon Usain Bolt. He reaches out to ‘stoners’ on 4/19, his latest song.

“I’m a weed advocate in that if alcohol is legal, why not weed? I’ve always said it was because the government could not get control and tax it. Alcohol was illegal in the US during Prohibition…. now we have state stores. Also, the criminalization of weed had a crazy affect on the black community here. It all felt like a hustle to me,” Verse Mega reasoned.

4/19 was released April 19 on all digital platforms, one day before weed lovers worldwide celebrate the virtues of marijuana. The song is produced by his cousin Kirk Bennett, reggae’s most in-demand drummer.

Verse Mega stressed that he does not smoke but is aware of marijuana’s economic and health benefits. On 4/19, he saw the perfect opportunity to blend his musical influences to address a sensitive topic.

“My sound is a hybrid. I’ve always been a rapper with heavy roots-reggae and dancehall influences. This next project is more a dancehall/reggae project with hip hop influences,” he explains. “Dancehall and hip hop are close relatives, anyway. I’m more naturally a rapper as I’ve grown up with a Philly accent but I love writing reggae as well.”

Verse Mega migrated to Philadelphia with his parents at age three. He has been a recording artist since age 14; his most notable work is the 2007 album, Audio Visuals.