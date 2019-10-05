Enjoy An Evening of Caribbean Food, Wine and Fete at Virginia Key Beach

South Florida Foodies and Wine Enthusiasts to sample the cuisines and products from prominent Caribbean chefs and culinary entrepreneurs

MIAMI – Vanessa James, an Entrepreneur and Cultural Ambassador with deep Caribbean roots, a vast knowledge of the diaspora and its landscape of opportunities has created an all-inclusive culinary & music experience that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture in a lavish styled affair.

Her inaugural event Food, Wine, and Fete, the all-inclusive SOCA fete will be beachside at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Orange Pavilion (4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami, FL 33149) on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3 pm-9 pm.

The Food, Wine and Fete experience celebrates and will amplify the brightest and most buzzed-about Caribbean chefs, mixologists, and local foodies in the multicultural culinary and spirits industry of South Florida.

Click here for Food, Wine and Fete tickets.

“I felt this was the right time to introduce and bring to market Food, Wine and Fete to an already vibrant and motivated Caribbean community. I hope the event will only amplify the multicultural tapestry of Miami and beyond,” states Vanessa James, event founder.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of savory Caribbean dishes, cultural light bites, perfectly blended cocktails, and wine pairings to delight the senses, while infectious sounds and insatiable vibes of Soca music electrifies their waistlines.

Food, Wine and Fete is positioned to add the missing ingredient of the multilateral Caribbean fusion of industries to the South Florida landscape.

Featured Chefs: (Live chef demos)

Chef Irie of Jamaica, Pastry Chef Myriam Charles, Rum Cake Roz, and more to be announced.

Musical and artistic talent:

Producer and DJ LL Cool Blaze, DJ Rock Steady, DJ Spice, DJ Mark D with hosts Giselle The Wassi One, and Vanessa James.

Special Drum solo by Jeremiah “Trini Souljah,” and a welcome steel pan melody by Melo Groove Steel Orchestra. Live interactive painting by Miami colorist Katiana Jarbath Smith.

Sponsors and Support:

Palace Resorts, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, The Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Chief Curry Products.