USVI Festivals Division to Stage “Soca on the Pier” in St. Croix

[ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands] – The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) continues to take the lead in ushering in the return of post-pandemic festivals and events with the staging of a “Soca on the Pier” outdoor event on the island of St. Croix.

Produced by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals, “Soca on the Pier” – to be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 – features an action-packed lineup of Virgin Islands musicians, including Pumpa, Blackest & Fusion Band, VIO International, and Lips Int’l.

The event, which is limited to 200 attendees, is only open to patrons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is maintaining its vigilance related to managing the COVID-19 public health crisis. Additionally, we are doing everything in our power to support Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s initiative. An initiative to increase the vaccination rate in the Territory,” said USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte.

“Our goal is to encourage people in the community to get vaccinated so we can continue returning to a sense of normalcy in the Territory,” noted Ian Turnbull, Director of the USVI Division of Festivals.

The concert will be hosted on the Frederiksted Pier in St. Croix and guests must comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand sanitization.

Streaming Live

The event, the third of its kind produced by the Division of Festivals. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and The Virgin Islands Consortium. Previous events were held on St. Thomas and St. John.

Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase at the Department of Tourism’s office in Frederiksted. In addition to the MTOC office in Christiansted.

For more details call (340) 772-0357 or (340) 713-0555.