Useful Hacks: How to Get Free YouTube Views

YouTube is one of the most densely populated social media sites in existence. Because viral growth is exponential, accounts that lack views will have a hard time getting them, placing a big premium on free YouTube views.

There is a lot of bad information out there about how to draw attention to your account. Not only do bad tips not work, but they can flag your account, sometimes drawing consequences from the powers that be at YouTube. In this article, we examine safe, risk-free methods and suggestions on how to receive more free YouTube views.

Create Great Content

The best way to get views is to create outstanding content. There are more than one billion hours of content on YouTube—a number that grows every second. You should assume that no matter how specific your content, someone has already covered it in an existing video.

If your content lacks focus, or production value the viewer will probably click off and watch something else instead. There is a threshold for which viewers will tolerate quality issues. Streamers, for example, typically make do with basic equipment, and can still achieve a high degree of success.

If your videos are interesting and entertaining, production value concerns will probably be tolerated to a limited extent. In all cases, however, the expectation will be for your audio and visuals to be clear and understandable.

Preparation can make a big difference in the success or failure of your YouTube video. For best results, take the following approach:

Write Your Script: While off-the-cuff comments have their place in YouTube videos, a script can provide focus and guide your content.

Plan Your Shots: Cinematography done well is deliberate and well thought out. Creating a shot list can help improve production value before you even turn the camera on.

Take the Time to Edit: Editing your content can eliminate the awkward pauses and other flaws that weigh a YouTube video down. Small improvements can distinguish your video from others of its kind so take the time to get things right.

Label Your Videos Appropriately

The typical YouTube viewer discovers your video with a specific intention. They may want to learn something new, receive a deeper understanding of a well-known concept, or simply be entertained. Their expectations not only bring them to your page but will also inform what happens when they get there.

More than 40% of people say that they stop watching videos because they don’t provide the information they expected. Your video could be worthy of an Academy Award. It won’t really matter if the content does not line up with viewer intent.

You can weed this issue out by labeling your videos accurately. Misleading titles may bring more viewers in, but if most of them click out after a few seconds, it may actively hurt your visibility. This means fewer views over time.

Selecting the right keywords solves this problem. If your video is about how to hang a picture, an appropriate title might be “How to hang a picture.” Not, “Do it Yourself Home hacks.” While the latter title may have broader appeal, and even a degree of accuracy, it does not best reflect the content of your video.

Focus on Getting Subscribers

While having a lot of subscribers does not guarantee your video will be seen, it does put your content directly in front of certain people. Consequently, your content is better positioned to stand out against the 300 hours of content that is uploaded to YouTube every second.

Labeling your videos correctly and creating great content will help contribute to a large list of subscribers. You can further boost your account activity by encouraging people to subscribe to your channel at the beginning and end of your videos.

Create Playlists:

Playlists make it easy for people to keep watching your account. Playlists work because all they ask of the viewer is to do nothing. The average viewer spends 42 minutes a day on YouTube. Some of that time may be designated to specific content (for example, channels they subscribe to).

However, if viewers like your content, they may dependably be counted on to watch more of it when provided the chance by a playlist.

Well-conceived YouTube playlists typically feature a degree of continuity. If you create a video titled “How to make your own picture frame,” a good subsequent video for a playlist might be “How to hang a picture” and so on.

By creating a playlist that feeds into the viewer’s curiosity, you gain YouTube views and keep people on your channel for longer.

Social Media:

Social media dependably supplies free YouTube views by exposing your content to a large number of people. Nearly 80% of the world is on social media, giving you a massive number of people to market towards.

Like YouTube itself, successfully gaining social media traction will hinge on messaging consistency. Having many followers on Twitter is not, by itself, enough to guarantee social media marketing success. If you make DIY videos on YouTube, but talk mostly about comic books on Twitter it’s unlikely that you will find much audience overlap.

For most free YouTube views, make sure your social media accounts all cater to the same audience.

Post Regularly:

Regularly uploading content keeps your community-engaged, and helps to establish your account as a known quantity on the site. Conventional wisdom often stipulates that successful accounts post at least once a week.

However, quality always supersedes quantity. It is ok to post less frequently, if doing so allows you to better plan, shoot, and edit your content.

No matter how often you release content, updating your stream on a reliable schedule can improve your engagement levels.

Traditional television programs operate under the same theory. It would be very difficult for audiences to watch American Idol if it came out at different times and on different days each week. Similarly, even subscribers may have a hard time finding your videos if they don’t know when to look for them.

Conclusion

The information contained above is just some of the many ways how to get views on YouTube. Keep in mind that while some videos go “viral” overnight, YouTube success typically requires time and persistence.

While none of these tips can guarantee you one million views overnight, they will improve your odds of success over time. YouTube is a medium that rewards hard work. Upload regularly with an emphasis on focus and quality, and you will enjoy a robust audience eventually. The views will still be free, but you will certainly have earned them.