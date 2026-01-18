US Car Buyers Are “Peer-to-Peer Car Renting” EVs Before Buying

SOUTH FLORIDA – US EV sales hit record highs in Q3 2025, with over 1.2 million EVs sold in the first three quarters, with almost 438,000 EV sales going through in September 2025 alone. This growth was largely driven by a surge in demand for EVs in advance of a major $7,500 federal tax credit. This credit expired at the end of September 2025.

Some states are moving ahead with electric vehicle (EV) rules. Consumers want to switch from gas to electric. However, affordability is still a big challenge.

As interest in EVs grows, consumers are increasingly turning to rentals as a “try before you buy” option. This approach helps drivers test the car to see if it’s suited to their needs, without the commitment of a purchase.

According to Turo’s 2025 Car Ownership Index, more than half (52%) of Americans surveyed are using short-term rentals to ‘audit’ their next vehicle properly. In addition, 51% of non-EV owners are open to extended EV rentals (6 months to a year) to test the lifestyle before committing to ownership.

For those looking to rent an EV for a test drive, here is a step-by-step guide on how to utilize a weekend car rental to bypass a salesperson and test an EV’s range. Furthermore, use this opportunity to check garage fit, and charging speed before signing the dealership paperwork on a full purchase:

The Home Test

Before a significant car purchase, you’ll want to know whether the car is suited to your own personal requirements. A traditional dealership test drive simply won’t give you the time that you need to check whether the car is really right for you and your home life. That’s why renting the car you’re looking to buy could help you find this out.

Here are some of the main checks you’ll need to do, plus the questions to ask yourself before making a decision:

The garage fit

Try parking the car in your garage, driveway or wherever you’d usually park at home. Next, ask yourself: Does it work for you? Can you still walk around it comfortably? Are you able to open the trunk fully without hitting the garage door for example?

The cable reach

If you plan to charge at home, you’ll need to test out whether you can actually do it before you decide on a purchase. Try plugging the car into your outlet (even a standard 120V) and check: Does the cable reach without tension? Do you need an extension or a different parking angle? If you have to park on the road, will you always be guaranteed a spot within charging distance?

The “stuff” test

Next you’ll need to check whether the trunk is suitable for your specific needs. Load up your daily essentials and test the trunk out fully. Does the stroller fit? Do your gym bag and groceries fit? Would all of your bags fit if you were to go on a trip?

Car seat checks

If you have kids, you’ll also need to check whether your car seat fits. Install the car seats, and move the front seats back to your comfortable driving position. Would your kids be comfortable? Is the driver’s seat pushed too far forward?

The Commute Simulation

Some dealerships may allow extended test periods, depending on the car. However, it’s still not long enough to fully see whether it fits into your day-to-day life. To check whether it passes the commute test, first test the vehicle’s maximum range to make sure you know the distance for your usual commute to and from work. You don’t want to purchase a car and realize it needs a full charge after every commute.

To test this: Reset the “trip” meter and drive your exact route to work and back, plus any trips you usually take during a typical workday, such as to the grocery store or dropping the kids off and picking them up. Compare the actual miles driven with the range lost to see how often you’ll need to charge it.

Plus, EVs have no engine noise, which makes wind and tire noise more obvious. Turn off the radio on the highway and ask yourself: Is the cabin quiet enough for you? Check how it drives too. If you have a long drive every morning and evening, you’ll need to make sure you’re happy with how it feels on the road.

The Tech & Interface Test

Before purchasing an EV, it’s best to do a full test to make sure you’re able to use the tech fully. Here are some checks you can make:

The “screen reliance” check:

Using the dashboard screen can take a lot to get used to if you haven’t driven an EV or a car with a touchscreen before. Therefore, it’s worth testing out some everyday tasks you might want to do whilst driving. These could include adjusting the A/C, changing the radio station, and turning on the wipers while driving. Crucially, count how many taps it takes. If it takes multiple taps to do what you need to do, then it may annoy you long-term.

The app test:

Ask the host if you’re able to download the EV manufacturer’s app to your phone to test whether you can use it, or ask the host if they can show you how it works. Then download the car’s app and play around with it so you’re fully used to using it. Ask yourself: Could you use this every day? Is it easy to use, or will you be able to learn?

Phone pairing:

Connect your phone via Bluetooth/CarPlay. Call a friend from the highway to check whether you’re happy with it: Is the audio clear? Does the music reconnect automatically when you get back in?

The ‘Night Drive’ Check

Most dealership test drives happen in the morning or afternoon. However, you need to drive the car at night to make sure you’re happy driving the car at all times of the day. Here’s what you need to check: Is the screen too bright? Does it reflect on the windshield? Are the LED matrix lights actually good on dark backroads? Do the mirrors actually work when a truck is behind you?

The “Range Anxiety” Stress Test

Lastly, you’ll want to simulate a low-battery scenario to see how the car, and most importantly, you, handle it.

Route planning:

Use the car’s built-in navigation to find the nearest fast charger (not a slow Level 2 charger). Does the car accurately predict how much battery you’ll have when you arrive?

The charging curve:

A brochure or salesperson can’t always give you an accurate sense of how long a charge will last. Therefore, a rental can help you test it with the specific car you’re looking to buy. To test the charge: Drive until the battery is under 20% and head over to a fast charger. How long does it actually take to get back to 80%? Time this yourself and make sure it suits your life and routine. Also, ask yourself: How easy was it to initiate the charge? Did it fail the first time? (This tests the car’s compatibility with local non-Tesla chargers).

Whether you’re heading out for the weekend or just picking a car to ‘try before you buy’, here are some things to remember. If you’re renting a car for the first time, follow these steps to make sure that your audit isn’t a waste of time:

Test the right car

First-time renters often book the cheapest version of the model they want to save money. However, if you want to make sure your tests aren’t a waste of time, you’ll need to book the actual car you need. It may look similar, but there will be differences that could cause an issue if you buy without testing. For example, if you rent a base model but buy the top trim, the suspension stiffness and wheel size will be totally different. This will make your ‘audit’ invalid. Before renting, check that you’re able to test out the exact model you’re looking to buy and message the host first to double-check.

The “host interview” hack

This is the biggest advantage of peer-to-peer car rental over the likes of Enterprise and Hertz. The person they are renting from actually owns the car and may be able to share plenty of knowledge with you. If renting from a peer-to-peer car rental, treat the host as a salesperson (if they don’t mind), and ask them a few questions. Furthermore, hosts have no incentive to ‘sell’ the car to you, so they will likely be more honest about the pros and cons of the vehicle.

Here are some potential questions you should ask:

“What is the one thing that annoys you most about this car after a year?”

“Have you had to take it in for service often?”

“What is the real-world range you get in winter?”

Check that you’re insured

Insurance confusion is one of the biggest sources of stress in traditional car rentals. You’re likely to hear a lot of insurance jargon from rental and carshare vendors, such as loss damage waiver, liability, personal accident and personal effects, and if you’re not familiar with the lingo, this can be confusing. Some either brush off all of the insurance talk or lean in too hard and overbuy. On Turo, you can choose from several protection plans that clearly outline coverage for damage and liability.

Before your trip, decide what level of protection suits you best — or confirm that your personal auto policy or credit card already provides coverage for peer-to-peer car sharing or car rental.

If you are not covered, think about buying a collision damage waiver at the counter. You can also get a third-party policy in advance. If you are covered and want to skip the insurance talk, just bring proof of coverage to the pickup point.

The “Wear and Tear” Reality Check

While you may be renting the car to try it before you buy it, you do need to be aware that while the mileage may be low, it could have been driven by hundreds of people. This means that while you’re testing out the car, bear in mind that it may have some wear and tear. For example, if the suspension feels a little loose or there’s a rattle, it may just be an impact of multiple drivers and not a defect.

Inspect and take plenty of pictures

Lastly, avoid being charged for damage or mess you didn’t cause. When you pick up the car, walk around it and document everything. Take photos or videos of the roof, interior, sides, windshield, bumpers, and tires. Keep these images for at least 60 days. You can use them as evidence if you are asked to pay for something you don’t think is fair. Some car sharing platforms allow you to upload photos directly through the app for easy reference.