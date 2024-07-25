Upcoming Jamaican Independence and Emancipation Anniversaries in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC – This coming Sunday, July 28, will be a red-letter day for Jamaicans in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland, who are gearing up for a momentous celebration of the island’s Independence.

The special service of thanksgiving will celebrate two important anniversaries. The first is the 186th anniversary of Emancipation from slavery. The second is the 62nd anniversary of Jamaica's independence from the United Kingdom. The event will highlight cultural pride and community spirit. Jamaicans in the DMV will also be honored with awards for their contributions for the second year in a row.

Heads of various Diaspora organizations and Jamaican clergy in the DMV area have partnered with the Jamaican Embassy in Washington to organize this grand celebration.

Jamaican Independence and Emancipation Ceremony

Set to return to the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland, the event will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The service will feature a sermon by Pastor Everette Brown, President of the Jamaica Union of Seventh Day Adventists. It will be moderated by Rev. Dr. Bertram Melbourne, Professor and former Interim dean of the Howard University School of Divinity assisted by Rev. Eron Henry, communications and Media manager for Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention and Bishop Stanley Murray, pastor of the Baltimore United Church of God. Attendees will also hear the Prime Minister’s message delivered by deputy of chief at the embassy of Jamaica Mission Ms. Lishann Salmon.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, will give a warm welcome at the event. The music will feature performances by Yasmin McCoy, Lady Da Flame, and Tamara Simpson. The choir, Performing Artists Under the Lord (P.A.U.L.), led by Mrs. Linda Gatling, will also be performing.

Jamaica Diaspora 2024 DMV Award

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to the Jamaican community, three individuals will be honored with the Jamaica Diaspora 2024 DMV Award. The esteemed recipients are Mrs. Carmen Edwards, Ms. Doreen Thompson, and Mr. Larry Sindass. Additionally, the Friends of Jamaica Award will be presented to Performing Artists Under the Lord (P.A.U.L.) for their dedication and performances at the annual church service for over thirty years. “Ït is so good that people who have served community and homeland, with such focused devotion and selflessness, to be recognized,” observed Ian Edwards, who chaired the awards subcommittee for the 2024 edition of the awards introduced in 2023.

Hurricane Beryl Relief

This years’ service of thanksgiving not only celebrates Jamaica’s rich history and cultural heritage and contribution to the world but also aims to support the broader community. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Black River Infirmary, which suffered severe damage from Hurricane Beryl – a gesture that exemplifies the enduring spirit of solidarity and generosity within the Jamaican Diaspora.

As the community gathers to honor these milestones, the atmosphere will be one of reflection, gratitude, and anticipation for the future. The event symbolizes the resilience and unity of Jamaicans, both at home and abroad, and serves as a reminder of the enduring strength of their cultural and historical bonds Ambassador said.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that he Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service is more than a commemoration; it is a celebration of freedom, heritage, and the progress achieved since gaining independence. The event is expected to bring together a diverse group of attendees, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among those who hold Jamaica dear to their hearts.

With the contributions of distinguished speakers, captivating performances, and heartfelt recognitions, the service is poised to be a memorable occasion. It will not only highlight the achievements and contributions of Jamaicans in the DMV area but also reinforce the importance of giving back to the community and supporting those in need Ambassador added.

This year’s celebration promises to be a testament to the enduring spirit and cultural richness of the Jamaican people, a vibrant mosaic of history, resilience, and unity that continues to inspire generations.