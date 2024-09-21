WINDSOR, Canada – Dr. Camisha Sibblis, a Canadian with Jamaican heritage, has been appointed director of the Black Studies Institute (BSI) at the University of Windsor in Ontario.

A statement from the university confirmed her appointment, which came one year after Sibblis joined its Department of Sociology and Criminology.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Sibblis to this crucial role. Her remarkable talents/expertise and extensive experience will be instrumental in ensuring that our Black students and scholars not only succeed but also lead in their respective fields,” said Dr. Shanthi Johnson, vice-president of Research and Innovation at the University of Windsor.

Sibblis, who was born in Toronto, is the daughter of reggae legend Leroy Sibbles, best known as lead singer/bass guitarist of The Heptones. She earned degrees in philosophy and social work from the University of Toronto and York University, respectively.

Her Masters in social work program is also from York University. Sibblis earned her doctorate in education and social work, also from York University.

She believes her post as head of the BSI transcends academics.

“This post, for me as a Black person and a Black woman, is an opportunity to lead and create the conditions for the success of other Black scholars, and to contribute to changing the way that the world understands Pan-African and Diasporic Black life and scholarship through research,” she told South Florida Caribbean News.

Prior to joining the staff at University of Windsor, Sibblis lectured at Sheridan College and York University, focusing on social work, human rights and male-female relationships.