People Profile Honors Legendary Promoter Marco Brown

SOUTH FLORIDA – People Profile, “ordinary People doing extraordinary things in our community” honored Marco Brown, a legendary Promoter, and Community Servant for almost 40 years of service.

Marco was awarded on Saturday, August 31st for his role in the entertainment industry as a promoter.

He was instrumental in 1988 by orchestrating a hurricane Gilbert mega fundraiser event.

He has assisted with several children’s charities in Jamaica through his generous donations and right here in South Florida he is highly respected and regarded as the Godfather of parties and events promotion.