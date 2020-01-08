Uber Soca Cruise 2019
I started editing footage on Tuesday in the airport waiting to board my flight back to Toronto. Built the soundtrack and instantly started to get HYPE all over again.
@ubersocacruise 2019 was absolutely amazing.
The attention to detail. Awesome! I’ve said this before and I will say it again.
Uber Soca Cruise is basically a Caribbean conference where djs, artists, websites, bloggers, vloggers, creators from all over the world come together on these two back to back sold out cruises.
Salute to the entire @ubersocacruise team. Phenomenal job.
I’m not going to say anything more but WATCH THE VIDEO!
Special thanks to @willychinremix @ryansayeed @nhproductionstt for the additional footage and help.
