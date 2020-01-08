Uber Soca Cruise 2019

I started editing footage on Tuesday in the airport waiting to board my flight back to Toronto. Built the soundtrack and instantly started to get HYPE all over again.

@ubersocacruise 2019 was absolutely amazing.

The attention to detail. Awesome! I’ve said this before and I will say it again.

Uber Soca Cruise is basically a Caribbean conference where djs, artists, websites, bloggers, vloggers, creators from all over the world come together on these two back to back sold out cruises.

Salute to the entire @ubersocacruise team. Phenomenal job.

I’m not going to say anything more but WATCH THE VIDEO!

Special thanks to @willychinremix @ryansayeed @nhproductionstt for the additional footage and help.

See also: Ubersoca Cruise Is Now The Largest Themed Cruise At Sea