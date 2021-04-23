U.S. Virgin Islands to Provide Supplies for St. Vincent and The Grenadines Relief Efforts

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – The U.S. Virgin Islands Office of the Governor and the Department of Tourism are working with residents to collect supplies and raise funds for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who have been devastated by the eruptions of La Soufrière volcano.

The entire Territory is joining forces to pack and fill shipping containers that will be transported to St. Vincent courtesy of Tropical Shipping.

“The people of the U.S. Virgin Islands, including many residents who originally hail from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, stand with our Caribbean brothers and sisters who are still reeling from the severe impact of La Soufrière’s eruptions,” said Governor Albert Bryan Jr., who added that his Administration is working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and St. Vincent’s National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) to identify the most appropriate forms of aid and assistance needed in the midst of this disaster.

Contributing Organizations

USVI government agencies and entities, including the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) and the Virgin Islands Fire Service, local companies, community organizations and individuals are providing pro bono and in-kind services. MARCO Trucking (St. Croix), The Westin St. John Resort Villas, and Grade All Heavy Equipment, Inc. (St. Thomas) have committed time and resources to the initial efforts.

Items Collected

Items being collected include nonperishable food, water, sanitary supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition to the material goods that will be collected, monetary donations are being solicited from companies and individuals. All proceeds and supplies will benefit the more than 20,000 displaced residents, thousands of whom are currently in shelters.

Requested items include:

Disinfectants

Bleach

Liquid soap

Water

Canned and nonperishable food items

Hand sanitizer

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Bars of soap

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Combs

Body lotion

Shave gel

Razors

Facecloths

Bandages

Tissues

Nail clippers

Hair ties

Lip balm

Feminine hygiene products (tampons and pads)

Show of Support

“The Department of Tourism is calling on all Virgin Islanders to join us in showing our support and care for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Having endured multiple natural disasters, we know all too well the devastating impact these events can have on individuals, families and communities, not only in the days and weeks following the disaster, but also in many cases for months or even years,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, expressed gratitude to the Territory for its pledge of support and assistance in this difficult time.

USVI Collection Site

The Department of Public Works’ yard in Christiansted, St. Croix will serve as a secure collection site, and VIPA has authorized the use of its Crown Bay facility in St. Thomas for receiving donated items between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). VIPA has also committed to making an in-kind donation to support the Territory’s efforts. Donors are encouraged to drop off donated items no later than May 8.

Volunteers

Volunteers are welcome to assist with packing and loading the containers as well as creating an inventory of goods collected.

To volunteer or make an in-kind donation of supplies, please contact the Department of Tourism at [email protected].