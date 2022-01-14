Types of No Deposit Online Casino Bonuses

No deposit bonus is a special type of bonus that is issued without a mandatory deposit that a player is supposed to make. It is especially useful for beginners who are not always ready to invest their own capital immediately after registration.

Top online casinos that you can find at https://realcanadianslots.win/ attract new gamblers to their resource. Players, in turn, get the opportunity to increase their capital without investing money at all. In this review, you will find out what the special requirements for receiving a no deposit bonus are, as well as its wagering and withdrawal specs.

No Deposit Sign up Bonus

This is the most popular way to attract newcomers to the gambling platform; each casino actively promotes information about such gifts in social networks, on various sites, thematic forums, in communities. So we strongly recommend that you check web resources on a regular basis not to miss out on a single generous offer.

Other Types of No Deposit Bonuses

In addition to the no deposit bonus granted by a casino after a user does the registration, reputable establishments are developing a number of additional pleasant gifts that do not require depositing funds. Here are some of the most popular ones:

No deposit bonus for a gambler’s birthday. To withdraw winnings, players will need verification. For this, personal data is entered. Make sure that your date of birth is indicated there, according to which the casino administration determines the age of the visitor. It is extremely important since gambling is available only to persons who have reached the age of 18.

Birthday gifts for the casino. This type of no deposit bonus is issued once a year – on the day when a casino is initially launched. This highly anticipated event is announced in advance, so a large number of players are eagerly awaiting it.

Game release incentives. Some casinos provide free spins to players who want to test out newly released slots. As a rule, there is no need to make a deposit in order to have free spins credited to your gaming account.

What Is a Wager?

If no deposit payments were issued just like that and could be withdrawn directly to the card, any casino would suffer serious losses and soon go bankrupt. Therefore, virtual establishments establish special requirements for wagering the bonus received.

A wager is a certain coefficient that must be wagered after receiving free money from a casino. How does it look in practice? Let’s suggest that you received $1,000 with a wager of x40 for registration. The money is credited not to the main but to the bonus account. To qualify for a cashout, you need to place bets totaling $ 40,000 (1000×40). Only in this case, the remaining money will be available for the main balance and can be cashed out.

Conclusion

It is very important to study the conditions of the wager before agreeing to receive a no deposit bonus. The conditions may indicate the exact bonus due date, rates for certain slots, etc. In order to use bonus money at max, we strongly recommend that you check the terms and conditions associated with that specific offer.