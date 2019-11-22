African Diasporic Perspectives Get Their Due During Miami Art Week

PRIZM Art Fair will present 39 artists, 10 Galleries, and a series of thought-provoking programs, representing 15 countries and four continents

MIAMI – PRIZM Art Fair – dedicated to exhibiting international artists from the African Diaspora – returns to Miami with its seventh edition, taking place at the Alfred I. DuPont Building (169 East Flagler Street) from Dec. 2 to 8, 2019.

A press preview will take place on Mon., Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. A private, invitation-only preview will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fair will be open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a special public opening reception sponsored by the Miami DDA from 4 to 8 p.m.

PRIZM is presented in partnership with the Green Family Foundation, Knight Foundation, the Alfred I. DuPont Building, and the Miami Downtown Development Authority.

For its seventh edition, PRIZM will present the work of 39 artists within a curated exhibition entitled “Love in the Time of Hysteria” curated and organized by William Cordova, Ryan Dennis, Naiomy Guerrero, Oshun Layne, and Mikhaile Solomon.

Love in the Time of Hysteria illustrates how love, compassion, and respect endure in a social milieu riddled with divisive political rhetoric, unprovoked inflammatory attacks on members of marginalized communities, and broad societal malaise as a result of economic inequity.

Love in the Time of Hysteria questions how these factors can alter and transform our natural disposition to love fully and replace love with a mindset motivated by fear, intolerance, and scarcity. In essence, love and ultimately sanity takes a backseat to the basic need to survive.

Love does not only impact our interpersonal relationships but also provides the foundation for flourishing communities.

Love, when deployed aptly, lives in the narratives we pass on to our children, sours in the untold and reclaimed histories of our ancestors and builds bridges of understanding between estranged communities. How are we perceiving love? How do we express love under these circumstances? How do we improvise when we do not get the love we need? How do we love ourselves with sweet defiance? Do we deny ourselves love as a byproduct of social conditioning? What movements do we create to build a sense of community that is rooted in love?

Additionally, PRIZM’s programming will include ten Gallery Exhibitors, representing artists 15 countries and four continents, including the Bahamas, Barbados, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States. Participating galleries include Black Art in America, Espace d’Art Contemporain 14°N 61°W (Martinique), Hearne Fine Art (Little Rock, Arkansas), Morton Fine Art (DC), N’Namdi Contemporary (Miami), N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art (Detroit), Richard Beavers Gallery (New York), September Gray (Atlanta), Zucot Gallery (Atlanta), Corentyne Cottage House (New Orleans), and TILA Studios (Atlanta).

PRIZM’s programming initiatives – “PRIZM Preview,” “PRIZM Panels,” “PRIZM Film,” “PRIZM Perform” and “PRIZM 7” – boast an international experience in partnership with The Africa Center, Barbados Tourism & Marketing and Mount Gay Rum, and Black Lives Matter as well as thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, and performance works that defy and expand our conventional understanding of visual arts practice.

Additionally, PRIZM will feature emerging Miami-based artists who are actively engaged in perpetuating the city’s growth as a cultural hub.

These artists also address socio-political and cultural issues pertinent to the people of African descent in Miami and beyond.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS PRIZM

Art Fair will feature artwork by Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Jabari Anderson, Stephen Arboite, Nicole Awai, Kimberly Becoat, Michael Booker, Nyame Brown, Kennedi Carter, Yanira Collado Maximo Colon, Kevin Cole, Alfred Conteh, Robert Charlotte, Christa David, Jean-Ulrick Desert, Nathaniel Donnett, Victor Ehikhamenor, Delphine Fawundu, Lola Flash, Frank Frazier, Maya Freelon, Jazmine Hayes, Clifton Henri, LaToya Hobbs, Loren Holland, Dominique Hunter, Deborah Jack, Olalekan Jeyifous, Grace Kisa, Nsenga Knight, N. Masani Landfair, Andre Leon Gray, Rick Lowe, Anina Major, Jared McGriff, Helina Metaferia, Louise Mandumbwa, Louisa Marajo, Dionis Ortiz, Charly Palmer, Patrick Quarm, Juan Requena, Onajide Shabaka, Yoan Sorin, Amber Robles Gordon, Kelly Mary Sinnapah, Zwelethu Machepha, Zoya Taylor, Evita Tezeno, Stacy Lynn Waddell, Basil Watson, Sephora Woldu, Nadia Wolff, Jamele Wright Sr., Roland Wood Jr.

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

PRIZM VIP Preview Mon., Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. Registered VIP only.

To register for PRIZM VIP program contact vip@prizmartfair.com

PRIZM Preview VIP Dinner Tues., Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Registered VIP only. To register for PRIZM VIP program contact us at vip@prizmartfair.com

PRIZM welcome opens Miami Art Week with an experiential evening with culinary delights from our hospitality partner Copper Door, a keynote with arts marketing and communications impresario and founder of ESP Inc, Tiana Webb Evans in conversation with Bahia Ramos, Director of Arts at the Wallace Foundation, and artfully completed with Black Quantum Futurism (Camae Ayewa (Moor Mother) and Rasheedah Phillips, Esq.) presented by Philadelphia Contemporary.

PRIZM Opening Day Wednesday December 4 | 10 am to 9 pm Opening reception sponsored by the Miami Downtown Development Authority 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRIZM Perform | Maya Freelon Wednesday., Dec. 4 | 10 am to 12 pm presented by the Green Family Foundation Challenging conventional modes of artmaking, performance art has long been a medium wherein artists can utilize a different format to explore, challenge and dissect a range of ideas and frameworks. Maya Freelon creates an interactive familial experience, The Creation Station. Similar to a quilting bee, this interactive workshop invites everyone to sit together in a safe space, sharing stories and creating unity. The tissue quilt will grow throughout the course of the performance and be placed on display upon completion. Maya encourages attendees to document, revisit and witness the transformation of the space throughout the duration of the performance, tagging PRIZM in social media posts and inviting others to join in.

PRIZM Thurs., Dec. 5 | 10 – 7pm

PRIZM Film Thurs., Dec. 5 from 4 to 5:30 pm, Q&A 5:30 pm to 6 pm TRUE JUSTICE explores the life and most memorable cases of Bryan Stevenson, an Alabama public interest lawyer, advocate for incarcerated people and founder/executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative where he continues his decades-long effort to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. This film sparks critical conversations about the history of racial injustice in America and compels us to confront the ways it continues to permeate American society in both obvious and covert ways. Film Screening Followed by Q&A

PRIZM Friday, Dec. 6 | 10 – 7pm

PRIZM PANELS Friday, Dec.6 | 12 pm – 6pm

PRIZM hosts PRIZM panels; a series of conversations & film screenings presented by thought leaders and practitioners in contemporary African and African diaspora art.

PRIZM Saturday, Dec. 7 | 10 am – 7pm

PRIZM 7 Saturday, Dec. 7 | 9 pm After Miami Art Week, enjoy a lively evening in the heart of Downtown Miami at the Alfred I. DuPont Building with PRIZM and Black Lives Matter and friends. Event details to be announced

Admission

VIP admission: $200 (includes fair catalog, tours, dinner event and access to all events) ⎯ General admission o Day pass: $15 o Multi-day: $50 o Students: $5 Fair Hours

VIP PROGRAM ⎯ Monday, December 2, 12 pm to 4 pm ⎯ Tuesday, December 3, 10 am to 9 pm

GENERAL ADMISSION ⎯ Wednesday, December 4, 10 am to 7 pm ⎯ Thursday, December 5, 10 am to 7 pm ⎯ Friday, December 6, 10 am to 7 pm ⎯ Saturday, December 7, 10 am until ⎯ Sunday, December 8, 10 am to 7 pm