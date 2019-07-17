Trinidadian Musician, Etienne Charles Brings Kaiso to Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – The magical music of Trinidadian trumpet player Etienne Charles and his band Creole Soul will take centerstage at the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 pm.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, the concert entitled “Kaiso” is part of the 35th anniversary celebration of Caribbean Riddims radio show.

For “Kaiso” Charles will present a captivating musical journey, tapping into a myriad of styles rooted in his Afro-Caribbean background.

Selections will explore the depths of the islands from calypso, reggae, rock steady, belair, kongo and rock as well as the influence of Motown and R&B music that Charles listened to on his parents’ record player when he was growing up in Trinidad. His concerts usually morph into a carnival celebration with the audience, on their feet, singing and dancing.

“We are delighted to be able to present such a talented musician as part of our anniversary celebration,” stated Eddy Edwards, co-host of Caribbean Riddims radio show aired on WZAB 880 am, Saturdays at 3:00 pm. “Our audience is a diverse mix from the islands and the music of Etienne Charles is influenced by a variety of genres from the French, Spanish and English-speaking Caribbean, of which we all can relate.”

Perhaps more than any other musician of his generation or Eastern Caribbean origin, Charles brings a careful study of varied rhythms rooted in his diverse cultural heritage to the table.

He is hailed by Jazz Times as “A daring improviser who delivers with heart wrenching lyricism.”

Tickets for Kaiso – Eitienne Charles and Creole Soul in concert are available at the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office, Ticketmaster and online at Miramar Cultural Center.