Trinidad And Tobago to Host CPL 2023 T20 Games

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidad and Tobago will once again host two of the most eagerly anticipated T20 Leagues: the men’s CPL 2023 and the Women’s Caribbean Premiere League (WCPL) 2023 from September 4th -11th, 2023.

On Tuesday March 28, 2023, Acting Minister of Sport and Community Development, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT), signed an agreement with Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) Limited, for Trinidad and Tobago to host 10 of the 2023 CPL League of Games. The games will comprise 6 regular season CPL games (including not less than 4 designated Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s team home games); and 4 WCPL games (including not less than 3 designated Trinidad and Tobago’s Women’s team home games).

The agreement also gives the GORTT sponsorship rights as a “Regional Tourism Partner” for the CPL and WCPL as well as significant advertising and promotional rights.

This country will benefit from choice sponsorship recognition across CPL’s social media/digital platforms; access to premium tourism marketing through CPL’s website towards leveraging and building brand awareness of Trinidad and Tobago’s diversity, including but not limited to its cultural abundance and regional predominance as a sports tourism destination.

Minister Mitchell says “I want to commend the Minister of Sports, Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, for her commitment to the development of sports and sports tourism during the negotiation stage. This agreement better positions us to infiltrate the sports tourism market and further secures us as a regional leader for Sports Tourism. This partnership with CPL will undoubtedly bolster Trinidad and Tobago as one of the regional champions doling out unwavering support for and promotion of our beloved game, cricket.”

In 2022, Trinidad and Tobago hosted the CPL in one of the most successful sporting events to be seen in recent years. This year our country has become the mecca of regional sporting events and sport tourism as the Commonwealth Youth Games will be hosted at venues on both islands in the month before CPL 2023 bowls off.