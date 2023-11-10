Trinbago Artiste, Prenzo Gets Big Opportunity to Shine. No Stopping Now

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The stage is set for the upcoming Carnival season in Trinidad and Tobago, but not before the newcomers make their grand entry. The world will know Prenzo. He’s dynamic, vocally unique and what he says is God’s grace, has him sitting on one of the biggest riddims that penetrated the Carnival circuit leading into Carnival 2024, in Trinidad and Tobago.

Prenzo was born in Trinidad, but now resides in Tobago. He says he gets the best of both islands. A young, vibrant artiste, he has big dreams to be a successful entertainer, and certainly a household name. Admittedly, he says he started off singing RnB and reggae music from as early as 10-years-old, having been a part of The Love Movement then. The opportunity to perform at Queen’s Hall during that time, sparked an inextinguishable passion that pushed him toward his dreams.

Last year, for the first time, Prenzo released a Soca single. “I was encouraged by my lady to first be a part of the culture of my homeland. She said to me, “to get noticed, you have to start with your culture.” ”After eight years honing his craft as an artiste, Prenzo explained that he felt confident in his ability to maneuver in the industry and, as luck would have it, through the encouragement of a friend, he scored the opportunity he had

hoped for.”

Wuk Up

Prenzo’s single, ‘Wuk Up’ forms part of the ‘Pay the People’ riddim – a riddim that happens to be Barbados’ Road March riddim. “I am so happy that I got the chance to add my voice to the riddim. My very good friend is responsible for this and I’m really grateful,” he said. He joins artistes like Yankey Boy and Swappi on the riddim, and says he believes God aligned it all. “Last year I wrote that song, not realizing that it would land on Barbados’ Road March riddim. God had to be working in some kind of way, because to jump on a big riddim like this… I was shocked to know that it was still open for me to get a chance,” he said.

The feel-good single is all about enjoyment, and places keen focus on the women of Carnival. Prenzo says it also encourages elevation and progress, relaying in the simplest way, the need for positive energy and optimism in life.

Mindful and practical, Prenzo says he will focus entirely on this single ahead of T&T carnival. He knows that penetrating the market in even the slightest way, is dependent on the strong effort he puts in, to bring awareness to himself and at least one engaging Soca single.

Inspired to push for greatness and rise above the challenges, Prenzo admits that fellow artiste, Voice has been a great source of inspiration to him. “Voice helped me out a lot with all those positive songs when I was going through certain things in my life. I also admire Kees. I’m a real groovy soca lover,” he rationalized. Now, excitedly, he is positioning himself to join some of his favourite artistes in the soca music industry. “I was born for this. There’s no better time than the present to share my gift with the world.”