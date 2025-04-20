Entertainment

Trick Daddy with Bigg D's Band & Orchestra: Hip Hop Meets Elegance

Trick Daddy and Bigg D
MIRAMAR – Get ready for a black-tie affair where hip hop meets elegance with South Florida music legend Trick Daddy. Trick Daddy will be suited up and backed by the live sounds of Grammy winner and super producer Bigg D and a live orchestral band.

Event Details

The performances will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, May 16 from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Featured Performers

Trick Daddy’s hits and popular songs include:

  • “Let’s Go”
  • “Take it to Da House”
  • “I’m a Thug”
  • “Sugar”

These local legends have been on the music scene for decades and promise an evening of performances you won’t forget.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the May 16 show are on sale and range from $16 to $40. For tickets and more information, visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

Venue Information

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

 

 

