Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) Ends Virtual Learning Series with a Party in Grenada

ATLANTA – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) brought down the curtains on its weekly Virtual Learning Series with the Grand Finale in The Spice of the Caribbean, Grenada.

TASC’s showcase of some of the vibrant dining establishments in the Caribbean helps to spotlight some of the offerings in the marketplace, in the lead up to the 2020/21 season.

After kicking off the TASC celebration tour at Ana’s on the Beach in Antigua and Barbuda and making stops at Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar in Saint Lucia, Prickly Pear Restaurant and Bar in Anguilla, Vibes Beach Bar in St Kitts and Nevis, the last stop on The Virtual Party Series was the Spice of Caribbean, Grenada, where there were two great reasons to celebrate the Caribbean: Esther’s Bar and Bar 61 West located along the award winning Grand Anse Beach.

TASC Virtual Learning Series is part of the organization’s 1-year Anniversary celebration. This initiative is designed to provide travel advisors with continuous hands-on education and insider information to better sell the Caribbean. It aims to keep them informed and enlightened about all that the region has to offer.

On the heels of Grenada’s celebration of the reopening of its borders for tourism activity last weekend, travel advisors got an early peek to check out the some of the attractions.

In addition to the vibrant personalities of the team, the rendition of local steel band music and series of short destination videos and presentations, helped to give travel advisors an authentic Grenadian experience.

Chocolate Colada – Esther’s Bar, Grenada

The virtual tour was hosted by Roger Augustine from the local tourism team in Grenada. He began by highlighting the majestic sunset views from Grand Anse Beach and the first stop was Esther’s, a favorite happy hour spot for locals and visitors alike.

Located near the Vendor’s Spice Craft Market, the bar is a magnet for cruise passengers and guests at some of the island’s popular nearby resorts.

Participants in the TASC LIVE Virtual Party Series were welcomed by the owner and bartender Kamani, who is well known for his signature rum punch using spiced rum, as well as a range of mojito flavors from seasonal fruits and herbs.

The bartender also wowed travel advisors with a Chocolate Colada using Amazing, a local chocolate rum, Irish Cream, local dark rum, garnished with rich local chocolate that Grenada is known for.

61 Sunrise – Bar 61 West, Grenada

The tour then headed to Bar 61 West located 5 minutes away, but not before a stop to showcase the amazing sunset view at Grand Anse Beach.

The host was greeted at Bar 61 by the manager, Justin, who demonstrated social distancing measures that have been established to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

Tables have been positioned at least six feet apart and a sanitization and contact tracing system have been established for bar patrons and diners.

Known for their exotic drinks and mouthwatering cuisine served in the ‘Sweet Spot lounge,’ Bar 61 offers a packed list of themed drinks including the 61 Sunrise.

Chef Gary excited the taste buds of travel advisors with a display of some of his popular menu items. He describes his cuisine as ‘reinventing dishes with international flair, while utilizing fresh local produce, herbs and spices.’

The highlight of his culinary demonstration was lobster tacos using freshly caught lobster, cooked with local spices.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Patricia Maher, thanked the travel advisors for keeping Grenada ‘top of mind’ during the pandemic.

She declared that the destination had fully reopened after being certified as low risk by the CDC. She explained that more than 2000 stakeholders had been fully trained and that properties inspected and certified by the Ministry of Health were listed as ‘Pure, Safe Travel Approved.’

The destination is currently running a campaign ‘Pure Grenada Just-for-You’ as part of its pandemic recovery strategy. It showcases the three-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique’s diverse attractions while observing the safety, health and well-being of residents, guests, employees and the community.

“You are in for a treat as Grand Anse Beach is one of the best places to relax and experience warm Grenadian hospitality. You can be comfortable knowing that when you send clients to Grenada, they will have a safe and wonderful time, “said Maher.

“We at TASC know the Caribbean and we were so excited to take our travel advisors on a virtual tour of Grenada. We are always honored when we have an opportunity to introduce our members to some of the gems in our favorite Caribbean destinations. Many travel advisors are challenged to provide their clients with new exciting attractions and Grenada offers so much to help them ‘spice’ up their clients itineraries,“ said Kelly Fontenelle TASC Founder.

Travel advisors can earn commissions on group bookings at all venues featured in The Virtual Party Series.